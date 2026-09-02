Zoomex Concludes High-Impact “Trade the Tide” Event at Coinfest Asia 2026, Accelerating SEA Market Expansion



Zoomex, a global cryptocurrency exchange focused on derivative trading experiences, announced that its official side event during Coinfest Asia 2026, “Zoomex Summer Bay Party: Trade the Tide,” was successfully held on August 20 at the Tropical Temptation Beach Club in Bali.

As a Gold Sponsor of Coinfest Asia 2026, Zoomex engaged directly with traders, builders, content creators, investors, community members, and ecosystem partners from Indonesia and the broader Southeast Asian region through its main conference presence and dedicated side event.

Coinfest Asia 2026 took place from August 20 to 21 at Melasti Beach, Bali. Tailored for institutions, builders, and traders, the conference agenda covered digital asset infrastructure, trading, developer ecosystems, and regional partnerships. Under the theme “Trade the Tide,” Zoomex combined industry discussions, community networking, local Balinese cultural performances, and a beachside social environment, providing attendees with a direct engagement space beyond the traditional conference format.

Roundtable Focuses on Trust, Execution Efficiency, and SEA Market Adoption

The core industry session of the event was a Mini Roundtable themed:

“Trading the Next Tide: Trust, Speed and the Next Wave of SEA Adoption”

Moderated by Christian（ @christianvctrs ）, the panel featured Fernando Lillo, Marketing Director at Zoomex, alongside Indonesian crypto educator and content creator Michael Wyann ( @itsmikewyann ) and crypto trader Andy Tjoeng ( @kyojindee ). Zoomex had previously confirmed the participation of both regional guest speakers through official channels.

The discussion centered on three key operational questions: how digital asset trading platforms build user trust through clear rules, transparent balance information, and continuous communication; how trading speed integrates with execution stability, product ease-of-use, and a complete trading journey; and how platforms can more effectively serve Southeast Asian market participants through localized education, community feedback, and regional partnerships.

During the event, Fernando Lillo stated:

“Coinfest Asia allows us to hear direct, authentic feedback from traders, builders, and regional communities regarding their product experiences. While market conditions constantly evolve, user expectations remain clear: operations should be simpler, account and balance details should be transparent, and users deserve fair access to their earnings. Zoomex will continue converting this feedback into product and service enhancements tailored for Southeast Asian users.”

This message aligns with Zoomex’s current brand proposition: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.

Local Cultural Showcases and Sports Partnerships Elevate the On-Site Experience

In addition to the industry roundtable, the event opened with a traditional Indonesian Water Drum performance blending water elements with tech-inspired visuals, followed by a Balinese fire dance, a group toast, official photo sessions, open networking, and a DJ After Party. By pairing local cultural elements with a beachside setting, Zoomex seamlessly connected formal industry discourse with authentic community interaction.

Emiliano Martínez, Zoomex’s Global Brand Ambassador and Argentine goalkeeper, greeted attendees via a special video message. The subsequent “Pass-the-Flag” interactive challenge offered participants opportunities to win signed footballs from Martínez and exclusive signed merchandise from the TGR Haas F1 Team.

Zoomex currently serves as the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of the TGR Haas F1 Team, with Emiliano Martínez acting as its Global Brand Ambassador. The interactive session translated Formula 1’s hallmark attributes—speed, precision, and team execution—alongside a goalkeeper’s judgment, focus, and quick reflexes into an engaging offline brand experience for attendees.

Zoomex emphasized that its participation in Coinfest Asia 2026 was focused not only on brand visibility during the conference, but more importantly on gaining firsthand insights into the practical needs of regional users, communities, and partners concerning trading experiences, product usability, and industry growth.

Through its event sponsorship, industry roundtable, and community side event, Zoomex utilizes offline gatherings as a key channel for regional market engagement. Moving forward, the platform plans to maintain active dialogues with Southeast Asian users and industry partners around derivative trading experiences, intelligent trading tools, transparent rules, and broader market access.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform focused on derivatives trading. The platform serves over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering access to 700+ trading pairs. Built around easy to use, transparency, fairness, and speed, Zoomex provides a clear and efficient trading experience for users worldwide.

Through its high-performance matching engine, clear asset and order displays, and transparent fee and rule mechanisms, Zoomex helps users better understand their account status, order execution, trading costs, and results. Zoomex maintains registrations, licenses, and regulatory statuses across multiple jurisdictions, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. The platform also continues to strengthen its trust framework through Proof of Reserves, Security & Transparency, Compliance Information, and Fees / Rules Transparency initiatives.

Beyond trading, Zoomex builds a refined brand experience through elite sports partnerships, including the TGR Haas F1 Team, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, and world-class tennis events such as Wimbledon. The values of speed, precision, discipline, fair play, and rule-based execution are closely aligned with Zoomex’s approach to derivatives trading.

At Zoomex: Easy to Use. Transparent balance. Fair access to your earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zoomex?

Zoomex is a global crypto derivatives platform founded in 2021, serving over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions with 700+ trading pairs.

How does Zoomex work?

Zoomex operates through a high-performance matching engine with transparent asset and order displays, allowing users to execute trades and track outcomes with full visibility into their balances and results.

What can you trade on Zoomex?

Zoomex offers 700+ trading pairs spanning cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as stock-linked contracts like NVDA and AAPL and gold exposure through XAUT.

How does Zoomex compare to other exchanges?

Zoomex differentiates itself by not issuing a platform token, avoiding venture capital or incubation deals, and holding security certifications from Hacken alongside regulatory licenses in multiple jurisdictions, positioning the platform around transparency and fund safety rather than token incentives.

Where is Zoomex headquartered?

Zoomex operates as a global cryptocurrency exchange with regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, reflecting its multi-jurisdictional compliance approach.

Is Zoomex available in my country?

Zoomex serves users across more than 35 countries and regions. Availability can vary by local regulation, so traders should check the official Zoomex website for country-specific access and requirements.



Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.