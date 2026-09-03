Edward Tucker Architects Marks 30 Years, Honoring the Past and Looking to the Future

Edward Tucker Architects (ETA), a Huntington-based architecture and interior design firm, is marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Edward Tucker’s practice this month, recognizing the significant impact Tucker has made on the region and the profession through his career. The milestone caps three decades of award-winning design across West Virginia and the Tri-State region – and represents a link in the firm’s history of more than 115 years of unbroken architectural practice in Huntington.

Background

In 1910, Levi Johnson Dean – one of the earliest licensed architects in West Virginia – established his practice in Huntington, designing courthouses, churches, and commercial buildings that still define the city’s architectural character. His sons Keith and Brooks carried the practice forward as Dean and Dean Architects for more than 30 years.

In 1996, Edward Tucker returned home to Huntington after a successful career in Nashville to acquire Dean and Dean Architects and establish Edward Tucker Architect, Inc., bringing with him 12 years of professional experience and building on a family connection to the region’s building tradition – his grandfather, Albert Tucker, was a self-taught designer who built more than 150 churches across West Virginia and neighboring states.

Over the past 30 years, ETA has grown its practice serving healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, civic, religious and cultural institutions through new buildings, renovations, adaptive reuse, and historic preservation. Notable completed projects include facilities for the City of Huntington, Marshall University, the Cabell County Public Library system, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, Johnson Memorial Methodist Church, Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Darco International, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Cabell County Schools, Coalfield Development Corporation, West Virginia State University, Bluefield State University, Valley Health, and King’s Daughters Medical Center, among others.

The firm’s work has been recognized with multiple Honor, Merit, and Citation awards by the West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. In 2010, Tucker was elevated to the AIA College of Fellows – one of the profession’s highest honors – in recognition of his sustained contributions to architecture and community.

Looking to the Future

Ed Tucker officially retired from practice in January of 2025, a milestone that was seamlessly achieved due to a long-standing ownership transition plan beginning more than 10 years prior.

Phoebe Patton Randolph began working for Tucker in 1996, during breaks from college, and joined the firm full-time in 2003. Given the opportunity to become a principal in 2014, her 2024 transition to president continues the firm’s generational pattern of leadership succession – the same model that carried the practice from Levi Dean through Dean and Dean to Edward Tucker, over more than a century.

“It’s a tremendous honor to lead the firm through this transition. Ed has provided an incredible example of servant leadership and professionalism for each of us to follow. We are excited to have this moment to celebrate Ed and the impact he has through his work and on the many people he has worked with during his career. West Virginia is a better place because he chose to come home.” Phoebe Patton Randolph, AIA

Amber Yost joined the firm in 2017 and has coordinated interior design across nearly every ETA project since. Her elevation to principal of interior design reflects the firm’s strategic commitment to implementing fully integrated design solutions for clients.

“I am honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for the firm. Ed has been an incredible inspiration to me personally and professionally, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help carry forward the legacy he has built. As we celebrate 30 years as ETA, I am excited for what’s ahead and look forward to building on his vision by continuing to grow the connection between architecture and interior design.” Amber Yost, NCIDQ

“Looking back, it’s hard to believe so much time has passed since I assumed the reins from Keith Dean. Our firm certainly didn’t look like or operate as Dean and Dean, with the way we produced work changing with the times. Going into the future, I’m sure the firm will continue to evolve in ways that we cannot imagine, but keeping our clients’ best interests as the highest priority will never change.” Ed Tucker, FAIA

Anniversary Initiatives

To mark this 30-year milestone, ETA has launched several public-facing initiatives. An interactive timeline on the firm’s website will be launching soon – etarch.com – it will chronicle both 30-years of award-winning projects as Edward Tucker Architects and the full 115-year legacy of the practice dating to 1910. A social media campaign is highlighting notable projects, firm milestones, and the people behind the work through December 2026.

About Edward Tucker Architects

Edward Tucker Architects, Inc. is a Huntington, West Virginia-based practice of architects and interior designers delivering award-winning, sustainable design, believing in the potential of Appalachian communities through work that reflects the strength and identity of the people and places we serve. For more information, visit etarch.com .