Reece Windows Expands Florida Community Impact Through Free Home Makeover Sweepstakes

Home improvements can become major expenses for Florida families. Windows present a particular challenge because homeowners must consider storm protection, energy efficiency, appearance, and cost.

Reece Windows & Doors is addressing that challenge through its ongoing Free Home Makeover Sweepstakes. The company is offering $25,000 toward new replacement windows to the selected winner. Reece describes the windows as impact-resistant and energy-efficient.

The initiative extends a program that Reece has maintained for several years. Its website identifies Free Home Makeover winners from 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. The current sweepstakes continues that established pattern of providing a substantial home improvement award to a participating household.

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Participants also aren’t required to receive a sales presentation or be present when the winner is selected. Reece permits one entry per household.

The prize has a maximum retail value of $25,000. It can be applied to Reece Windows & Doors products provided through the contest.

If a winner already purchased eligible products before the drawing, additional rules apply. The company may refund installed product costs up to the $25,000 limit.

Through the program, Reece is connecting community involvement with its primary work in Florida homes. The prize isn’t a general cash giveaway. Instead, it focuses directly on a household improvement that can affect storm readiness and energy performance.

That focus reflects the practical conditions Florida homeowners face. Older windows may allow heat into the home or leak during tropical storms. Reece provides replacement products designed to address those concerns. Its offerings include impact windows alongside several traditional window styles.

The sweepstakes also reflects a broader community-oriented identity presented throughout Reece’s website. The company was founded by Michael Reece Sr. in 1972.

Today, his son Randy Reece runs the second-generation family business. Reece says it considers both employees and customers part of its extended family.

Reece also displays the St. Jude name and logo on its website. The organization appears alongside other affiliations on numerous Reece service-area pages. Reece does not specify the nature or financial scope of that relationship on those pages.

Its community reach has grown alongside its Florida operations. Reece currently lists locations in St. Petersburg, Tampa, Lakeland, Fort Lauderdale, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Jacksonville.

The company’s regular services remain centered on residential window and door replacement. Its in-house installation team handles projects according to industry standards. Customers can select window size, style, colors, hardware, and other details during the design process.

By continuing its Home Makeover Sweepstakes, Reece is tying that home improvement expertise to a recurring community initiative. The documented winners since 2021 show that the program extends beyond a single promotional event.