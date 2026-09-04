Robin Dall Releases 65 and Covered, a Turning 65 Retirement Guide

RobinsWisdom, the education-focused brand founded by licensed Medicare and life insurance professional Robin Dall, has announced the release of 65 and Covered, a practical guide created for adults approaching age 65 and the decisions that often arrive with that milestone. The book focuses on the bigger picture surrounding Medicare, Social Security, retirement income, prescription costs, taxes, and insurance considerations, helping readers understand how these topics can intersect in everyday life.

Rather than presenting age 65 as a single Medicare enrollment event, 65 and Covered addresses the broader transition many adults face as work, income, health coverage, and protection planning begin to shift. Additional information about the book is available through the official 65 and Covered page on the RobinsWisdom website.

A Broader View of Turning 65

The release reflects Dall’s years of experience speaking with people who often arrive at important retirement and health coverage decisions with limited context. Since 2013, Dall has worked in the insurance industry, where she has seen how questions about Medicare frequently connect to other concerns, including medication affordability, household budgets, retirement timing, and ongoing income needs.

One experience has stayed with Robin for years and shaped the work she does today. While working in the insurance industry, she spoke with a woman who was struggling to make ends meet and trying to figure out how she could afford both her medications and her groceries. The woman remains anonymous, but it was one of those conversations that does not leave you when the call ends. For Robin, that conversation reinforced how decisions that may look separate on paper can become deeply connected in someone’s everyday life.

“People do not experience Medicare, Social Security, prescription costs, taxes, insurance, and retirement in neat little boxes. In real life, these pieces can connect. Pull one thread and the whole sweater moves. A choice about when to claim Social Security, how long to keep working, or how retirement income is structured can affect other parts of the picture in ways people may not anticipate. I wrote 65 and Covered because I want people asking these questions earlier, before one rushed decision quietly pulls the others out of shape,” said Robin Dall, founder of RobinsWisdom and author of 65 and Covered.

Education Before Pressure Arrives

The central purpose of 65 and Covered is to encourage earlier preparation. Dall’s education-first approach focuses on helping readers recognize the questions that may matter before deadlines, income changes, or coverage decisions create pressure. Robin believes people make better choices when they have the information they need before they think they need it. The book does not recommend any specific Medicare plan, insurance carrier, or coverage option. Instead, it provides context so readers can better understand what may need to be considered based on their own circumstances.

Throughout her career, Robin has spoken with people who did not begin looking closely at Medicare and related retirement questions until important deadlines or decisions were already approaching. At the same time, they may also be evaluating when to claim Social Security, whether to continue working, how employer coverage affects Medicare timing, and how prescription drug costs may affect monthly expenses. 65 and Covered brings these topics into one conversation, explaining how one decision can influence another without presenting one-size-fits-all answers.

This perspective also appears across RobinsWisdom educational content, including articles, guides, and videos available through RobinsWisdom.com . Dall also shares educational updates through the RobinsWisdom YouTube channel , Instagram page , and Facebook page , where topics are discussed in plain language for people who want to become more familiar with common Medicare and retirement planning considerations.

Built From Real Conversations

65 and Covered was shaped by more than a decade of conversations with individuals and families navigating questions about Medicare, life insurance, prescription coverage, income changes, and retirement readiness. Dall’s work has reinforced how often people simply want complicated subjects explained in a way that makes sense in their everyday lives. They want to understand the practical meaning of their choices and the possible consequences of waiting too long to ask questions.

The book’s framework reflects that need for practical understanding. It explains why turning 65 may involve several connected decisions, including health coverage enrollment windows, work status, household income, taxes, and protection planning. It also encourages readers to think about questions they may want to raise with licensed professionals, tax professionals, legal professionals, or other appropriate resources depending on the decision at hand.

RobinsWisdom also provides Florida-focused Medicare education and guidance, including resources for those evaluating Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement insurance, and Part D prescription drug coverage. Additional educational information is available through the brand’s Medicare resources for Florida page. RobinsWisdom is not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare, Social Security, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or any government agency.

A Plain-English Guide for a Complex Transition

Dall founded RobinsWisdom after years in the corporate insurance environment, with the goal of slowing down conversations that often move too quickly. Her approach is intended to make complicated topics more understandable without overstating outcomes or making guarantees. Education, preparation, and transparency remain central to the brand’s work.

The release of 65 and Covered extends that approach into a book format. The guide is designed for readers who want to see the larger picture before important choices are directly in front of them. It encourages earlier awareness of deadlines, coverage structures, income decisions, and cost considerations, while emphasizing that individual circumstances matter.

Readers who want more background on Dall’s professional perspective can visit the About Robin Dall page. Public feedback about the business can also be viewed through the RobinsWisdom Google reviews profile . You can email directly to robin@robinswisdom.com .

For adults nearing 65, the release arrives at a time when retirement decisions are often more layered than expected. 65 and Covered positions preparation as a way to reduce confusion, identify relevant questions, and understand how Medicare-related decisions may fit into a wider financial and personal planning conversation.

About RobinsWisdom

RobinsWisdom is an education-focused brand founded by Robin Dall, a licensed Medicare and life insurance professional who has worked in the insurance industry since 2013. Based in Parrish, Florida, RobinsWisdom provides Medicare education, resources, plan comparison support, enrollment help, and ongoing guidance for adults turning 65 or already enrolled in Medicare. The brand emphasizes education in simple terms, transparency, and preparation. RobinsWisdom is independent and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Medicare, Social Security, CMS, or the federal government.