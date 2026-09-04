Samara Beth & Co. Expands Entrepreneur Support With Three Brand Strategy Pathways

Samara Beth & Co. today announced an expanded structure for delivering brand strategy and business support through three distinct pathways: Done For You, Done With You, and Do It Yourself.

he structure reflects the company’s broader approach to helping entrepreneurs determine the level of strategic and implementation support appropriate for their current stage. Services and educational resources can address areas including branding, websites, public relations, social media, consulting, events, visibility, authority building, and book related marketing.

Three Pathways Address Different Levels Of Involvement

Entrepreneurs do not all approach brand development in the same way. Some need an experienced team to manage implementation. Others want strategic guidance while remaining involved in the work. Some prefer to learn a framework and execute the work independently.

Samara Beth & Co.’s three pathway structure is designed around those differences.

Done For You services are intended for entrepreneurs seeking implementation support. Done With You services are designed around collaboration, strategy, and coaching. Do It Yourself resources provide educational materials for entrepreneurs who prefer to develop and implement their own brand strategies.

The structure allows the company’s broader methodology to be applied according to the client’s desired level of participation.

The W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Brand Framework Remains The Strategic Foundation

The three pathway structure builds on Samara Beth’s W.I.N.N.I.N.G. Brand Framework™, which forms a central part of the company’s brand strategy philosophy.

The framework emphasizes the relationship between credibility, confidence, and congruence, with trust serving as an important foundation for brand development.

“People don’t buy what you do. They buy whether they trust who you are. Trust equals Credibility plus Confidence plus Congruence. Remove any one of those, and the whole thing collapses,” said Samara Beth, founder of Samara Beth & Co.

The framework is applied across different services and educational resources, with the specific level of involvement determined by the selected pathway.

Done For You Services Focus On Implementation

The Done For You pathway is intended for entrepreneurs who want assistance implementing key elements of their brand.

Samara Beth & Co.’s current offerings include Best Seller packages , Public Relations packages , Icon Amplifier , and Brand Authority packages .

These services address different aspects of brand development and visibility, allowing implementation to extend from foundational brand assets to public relations, authority building, and broader visibility initiatives.

Done With You Services Add Strategy And Collaboration

The Done With You pathway provides entrepreneurs with a more collaborative model.

Rather than transferring the entire implementation process to an outside team, entrepreneurs can work alongside Samara Beth & Co. for strategic guidance, planning, coaching, and accountability.

The company also provides coaching services for entrepreneurs seeking a more hands on approach to business and brand development.

This model can be relevant to business owners who already have internal capabilities or who want to remain closely involved in decisions involving their positioning, messaging, visibility, events, or public presence.

Do It Yourself Resources Support Independent Implementation

The Do It Yourself pathway provides educational resources for entrepreneurs who want to take a more independent approach.

Educational content can help business owners understand concepts related to brand strategy, experience design, visibility, events, and business development before applying those concepts within their own organizations.

The self guided option complements the company’s more involved services by giving entrepreneurs a way to begin learning and implementing without immediately selecting a full implementation engagement.

The Model Connects Branding With Visibility

Samara Beth & Co.’s current positioning extends beyond traditional brand identity work.

Its service areas include branding, websites, video and social media, consulting, public relations, events, and book related marketing and placement. The company also provides specific offerings focused on public relations, brand authority, and visibility.

The company’s approach reflects a broader view of brand development in which an entrepreneur’s identity needs to remain consistent across owned platforms, media opportunities, social channels, speaking engagements, and live experiences.

Events Remain Part Of The Brand Experience

Samara Beth’s professional background in event production continues to influence the company’s current strategy.

Her experience includes corporate and social events, destination management, and experiential projects. The company’s current positioning treats events as one part of an integrated brand ecosystem rather than a separate activity.

Workshops, masterminds, summits, retreats, VIP experiences, and other gatherings can give entrepreneurs opportunities to reinforce their positioning while creating direct experiences for clients, prospects, partners, and communities.

This connection between event strategy and brand development links Samara Beth’s original event production background with the company’s current work in branding and business strategy.

Public Relations Extends The Brand Beyond Owned Channels

Public relations is another component of the company’s current service ecosystem. The Public Relations packages provide one pathway for entrepreneurs seeking support with broader brand visibility.

Samara Beth & Co.’s approach places public relations alongside other brand touchpoints, including websites, social media, events, speaking opportunities, and authority building.

This supports the company’s focus on developing recognizable brands across multiple environments rather than relying on a single platform.

Recognition For Public Relations And Brand Strategy

Samara Beth Hurley’s work in public relations and brand strategy has also received professional recognition. Evergreen Awards named her the Best Public Relations Strategist in Arizona for 2026 , recognizing her experience across public relations, experiential marketing, brand strategy, event production, and visibility.

Book Marketing Adds Another Authority Channel

The company also provides book related marketing and placement support for entrepreneurs and authors seeking to incorporate published works into their broader authority strategy.

Samara Beth’s own publishing experience includes WIN YOUR BRAND: The Unapologetic Playbook for Becoming Iconic. Information about obtaining the book is available through the company’s WIN Your Brand book page .

For entrepreneurs, authors, speakers, and experts, a book can provide another format for communicating expertise and reinforcing a broader public identity.

A Structure Designed Around Entrepreneur Needs

The three pathway model reflects Samara Beth & Co.’s broader philosophy that entrepreneurs should determine what level of support makes sense for their business rather than assuming that one engagement model applies to everyone.

An entrepreneur building a foundation may benefit from educational resources. A growing business may need collaborative strategy and accountability. A more established organization may require implementation support across multiple brand touchpoints.

By providing three approaches, Samara Beth & Co. creates different entry points into its methodology while maintaining the same broader focus on brand clarity, visibility, credibility, authority, and experience.

About Samara Beth & Co.

Samara Beth & Co. is a brand strategy and experiential marketing company founded by Samara Beth Hurley. The company provides branding, website development, video and social media, consulting, public relations, events, and book related marketing and placement services. More information is available at SamaraBethandCo.com and SamaraBeth.com . The company can also be found on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and TikTok , with business inquiries directed to brands@samarabethandco.com .