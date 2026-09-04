TTS CLINICAL Announces Water-Free Skin Nutrition

TTS CLINICAL, the current commercial identity of Truth Treatment Systems®, has announced a renewed focus on its Advanced Skin Nutrition platform, a water-free, lipid-based approach to professional skincare designed around concentrated active ingredients and practitioner-guided use. The announcement highlights the brand’s formulation position, professional channel structure, and consumer access model through TTSCLINICAL.com , where the company presents its topical skincare, professional back-bar range, internal skin support products, and approved provider resources.

A Formulation Model Built Around Skin Nutrition

TTS CLINICAL’s central formulation position is that topical skincare should be evaluated by the ingredients it contains, the vehicle that carries them, and whether those ingredients are suited to the skin’s lipid barrier. The brand describes its products as water-free and lipid-based, with formulas developed to avoid fillers, emulsifiers, silicones, and inactive bulking agents where possible. This approach reflects the company’s stated compounding-pharmacy heritage, including more than thirty-five years of pharmacy-grade topical practice serving dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, and professional skincare providers.

The brand’s Transdermal C Serum is presented as a representative example of this model. According to the company’s product positioning, the formula contains five ingredients, with tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate listed first and comprising over 78% of the formula as pure lipophilic vitamin C. The high concentration illustrates TTS CLINICAL’s emphasis on concentrated active ingredients and lipid-based formulation. Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate is a lipid-soluble vitamin C derivative used in skincare formulations because it is compatible with oil-based systems. Rather than emphasizing water as a carrier, TTS CLINICAL frames the product around fat-soluble delivery and concentration.

“Advanced Skin Nutrition is a disciplined formulation idea,” said Diego Pekarek, Founder of TTS CLINICAL. “We focus on what the skin is built from, how the barrier is structured, and how a formula can be designed without relying on water as the main ingredient.”

Professional Access With Consumer Continuity

The announcement also outlines the company’s hybrid channel model. TTS CLINICAL sells selected products directly to consumers while maintaining a gated professional program for licensed providers, medical spas, dermatology offices, plastic-surgery practices, and aestheticians. Information about the approved professional channel is available through the company’s wholesale program , which includes account review before access is granted.

A substantial part of the published catalogue is classified for back-bar professional use. These products include professional treatment formats, peels, enzyme masks, treatment systems, device-paired modalities, and larger professional sizes. The structure is intended to support continuity between in-office treatment and at-home care, while keeping higher-intensity professional products within trained settings.

The company’s protocol library is another part of the professional platform. TTS CLINICAL describes the library as a practical resource for approved accounts, with treatment instructions that address layering sequence, contact time, and post-care. This protocol-based model gives the brand a practice-oriented structure rather than a purely retail product architecture.

Label Transparency and the Water-Free Position

TTS CLINICAL’s current communications place increased emphasis on label reading as a consumer and provider education tool. The company contrasts its approach with conventional skincare formats that often list water as the first ingredient. While water-based products remain common and appropriate for many cosmetic uses, TTS CLINICAL’s stated position is that an oil-compatible active in a lipid-based vehicle can be better aligned with the stratum corneum, the outer skin barrier that contains lipids as part of its structure.

The company’s science page explains its view of the skin barrier and the role of lipid-soluble ingredients in topical formulation. The brand also uses the phrase “Advanced Skin Nutrition” to describe formulas that include vitamins, lipids, minerals, and related ingredients presented in topical or internal support formats. TTS CLINICAL separates its cosmetic appearance language from medical disease claims and states its products are intended for skincare and professional aesthetic use.

The brand’s public catalogue includes topical products across cleansing, hydration, barrier support, retinol-based treatments, vitamin C formulations, regimen systems, and internal skin support. TTS CLINICAL also maintains community touchpoints through its Instagram profile , Facebook page , and publicly available Trustpilot review page . The company can be contacted at sales@ttsclinical.com .

A Category Reframe for Clinics and Patients

The company’s broader message is that skincare can be discussed as nutrition for the largest organ of the body, provided that the discussion remains grounded in formulation details. TTS CLINICAL frames amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and related compounds as functional inputs for skin appearance and barrier support. The brand’s approach does not position cosmetics as decoration alone, but as topical care that should be assessed by composition, concentration, and vehicle.

The announcement comes as professional skincare continues to intersect with medical spa services, aesthetic practices, and more informed consumer purchasing. In that environment, TTS CLINICAL is focusing its communication on the features it considers most differentiating: water-free formulas, first-ingredient actives in selected products, practitioner access, professional protocols, and a formulation philosophy developed from compounding practice.

“Our view is that the label should explain the product,” Pekarek added. “If the first ingredient is the active, if the formula is not diluted with water, and if the vehicle is built for the skin’s barrier, the product can be understood without exaggeration.”

About TTS CLINICAL

TTS CLINICAL, the operating name adopted for Truth Treatment Systems®, is a professional skincare brand with compounding-pharmacy heritage. The company develops water-free, lipid-based skincare, professional back-bar products, internal skin support offerings, and protocol resources for approved clinical partners and direct consumers.