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Extended “Extreme” water-shortage restrictions through Oct. 1 add urgency to finding running toilets, dripping fixtures and hidden household leaks.

OSPREY, FL — Osprey residents remain under heightened water-use restrictions as Southwest Florida continues to contend with drought conditions, putting renewed attention on water that may be lost inside homes before residents ever intentionally use it.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District voted June 23 to extend its Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage through Oct. 1, 2026. The order covers Sarasota County and requires residents, including those using private wells, to limit lawn watering to one day per week under restricted watering hours.

While the restrictions primarily regulate outdoor water use, household plumbing leaks represent another source of avoidable water loss. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program reports that leaks in the average household can waste more than 9,300 gallons annually. EPA also reports that 9% of homes have leaks wasting at least 50 gallons per day.

That makes unexplained water consumption worth investigating during a period when regional water supplies remain under pressure.

Bullseye Home Services, based in Osprey, provides plumbing services that include water-leak detection and repair, slab-leak repair, main water-line work, fixture repair and replacement, water treatment, and water-heater service throughout Sarasota County and surrounding Southwest Florida communities.

“A leak does not have to create a large puddle to matter, especially when the entire region is being asked to conserve water,” said Joshua Chastain, General Manager of Bullseye Home Services. “If usage is unexpectedly high, a toilet keeps running or there are signs of moisture where there should not be any, the important thing is to identify the source instead of letting the problem continue.”

Residents looking for possible household water loss can start with a few basic checks:

Check the water meter before and after a period when no water is being used; continued movement can indicate a leak.

Listen for toilets that continue running after flushing and inspect toilet tanks for failing components.

Check faucets, showerheads, hose connections and plumbing beneath sinks for dripping or moisture.

Compare recent water usage with previous billing periods and investigate unexplained increases.

Watch for damp cabinets, flooring, walls or isolated wet areas that may indicate concealed piping problems.

Follow Sarasota County and SWFWMD instructions for permitted outdoor watering days and hours.

EPA recommends meter checks and inspection of common fixtures as practical first steps for detecting household leaks.

Service information: https://callbullseye.com/service-area/osprey/ | (941) 348-2000

About Bullseye Home Services

Bullseye Home Services is an Osprey-based home-services company serving Sarasota County and other Southwest Florida communities. The Better Business Bureau lists the business as having started in 2020 and currently gives it an A+ rating. Its Osprey plumbing services include leak detection and repair, general plumbing, drain and sewer service, water heaters and water treatment. Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation records list Certified Plumbing Contractor license CFC1431212 as current and active through Aug. 31, 2028. Google Maps listing data collected Aug. 22 showed Bullseye Home Services with a 4.8-star rating and 2,120 reviews.

Media Contact

Joshua Chastain General Manager Bullseye Home Services (941) 200-6424

Info@callbullseye.com https://callbullseye.com/

440 N Tamiami Trail

Osprey

Florida

United States

(941) 200-6424

https://callbullseye.com/