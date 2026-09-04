Zoox Expands Paid Robotaxi Service to Las Vegas Airport

Zoox is extending its paid robotaxi service in Las Vegas to Harry Reid International Airport, allowing customers to hail rides to and from the airport starting Thursday. The expansion follows the Amazon-owned company’s move into commercial operations after receiving a temporary federal exemption that allows it to charge for rides in its purpose-built autonomous vehicles.

Zoox has spent more than a decade developing a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals. The company had already been providing rides in Las Vegas, but it could not operate a full commercial service until regulators cleared the vehicle for paid use.

Federal Exemption Clears Path for Commercial Expansion

In August, federal safety regulators granted Zoox a two-year temporary exemption from several motor vehicle safety standards. The exemption allows the company to deploy up to 2,500 vehicles per year and covers eight standards, including requirements related to windshield defrosting and light-vehicle braking systems.

Zoox began charging for rides on August 10 and has since expanded testing plans to San Diego and Houston. The company has also published a safety framework describing how it approaches autonomous driving and vehicle operations.

The airport expansion gives Zoox access to one of the most important ride-hailing destinations in Las Vegas. The company says its robotaxis will pick up and drop off passengers at both terminals near baggage claim.

Uber and Lyft can drop passengers at the terminal curb, but their airport pickup areas are located in nearby parking structures that may require a five- to 10-minute walk from baggage claim.

More Robotaxi Competition Is Coming to Las Vegas

Zoox is currently the only robotaxi operator offering service to Harry Reid International Airport, but competition is expected to increase. Tesla, Uber, and Waymo received permits last month from the Nevada Transportation Authority to operate commercial robotaxi services in Clark County.

Uber plans to offer autonomous rides through partnerships with companies including Hyundai subsidiary Motional and Zoox. The permits could support the deployment of up to 8,000 robotaxis across Clark County over the next 12 months.

Las Vegas has served as a testing location for autonomous vehicle companies for years, and the latest approvals are opening the market to larger commercial fleets.

Zoox’s airport service adds another destination to its existing Las Vegas network as the company increases vehicle deployments under its new federal exemption.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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