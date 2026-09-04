Promo Box Publishes 2026 Guide to Vehicle Wrap ROI for Western Washington Service Businesses

A $5,500 commercial van wrap used for five years costs about $3 a day, but the Everett branding company says mileage, customer type and design determine whether that investment actually makes sense.

EVERETT, Wash., September 5, 2026 — Promo Box LLC has published a new 2026 guide examining the economics of commercial vehicle wraps for Western Washington businesses, using current local pricing and real fleet projects to explain when vehicle advertising is likely to make financial sense and when it may not.

A full commercial van wrap in Everett typically costs about $4,500 to $5,500, according to Promo Box. Partial wraps generally run $2,500 to $3,500, while basic business lettering and spot graphics can start around $700 to $750. For a business that keeps a $5,500 wrap in service for five years, the initial investment works out to approximately $1,100 a year, $92 a month or just over $3 a day.

“People tend to look at the $5,500 all at once,” said Andrey Tsarenko, founder and CEO of Promo Box LLC. “I look at what the vehicle will be doing for the next five years. If that truck is already driving through the same neighborhoods every working day, then about $3 a day is a much more useful number to compare with the rest of your advertising.”

Tsarenko says vehicle wraps tend to make the strongest business case for local service companies whose customers live in the same communities their trucks already travel through. Plumbing, HVAC, electrical, fencing and remodeling companies fit that model particularly well because their vehicles repeatedly return to residential neighborhoods within a defined service area. The company has seen that strategy develop over multiple years with clients including Cool Cat Fence. The fencing contractor, formerly known as Inline Fence, rebranded in 2023 and began putting its distinctive cat branding on company vehicles wrapped by Promo Box. At the time, Tsarenko says the company was generating approximately $1.5 million to $2 million in annual revenue. Cool Cat Fence has since expanded into multiple markets across Washington, Oregon and California and has reported annual revenue of approximately $40 million.

Tsarenko does not attribute that growth to the vehicle wraps.

“A truck wrap did not turn a $2 million company into a $40 million company,” Tsarenko said. “Operations, sales, the team, the brand and a lot of other decisions did that. What the trucks contributed was consistency. People kept seeing the same name and the same cat in the markets where the company was already working. That is what vehicle branding is supposed to do.”

The company says price alone does not determine the return. Tsarenko looks first at how often the vehicle is used, who the company sells to and how long the vehicle is expected to remain in the fleet.

“If a truck leaves the garage twice a month, I would not tell the owner that a full wrap is automatically a good advertising investment,” Tsarenko said. “The same goes for a company selling to a very narrow B2B audience. But if your customers are homeowners and your vans are in those neighborhoods every day, the economics become much more interesting.”

Design is another part of the equation. Tsarenko says a vehicle moving through traffic has only a few seconds to communicate a company name and service, which is why Promo Box generally favors simple layouts and recognizable brand elements over designs that attempt to fill every available panel with information.

“More vinyl does not mean more ROI,” Tsarenko said. “If somebody sees the truck for three seconds and cannot remember your name or tell what you do, the design missed the point.”

Material life can also change the long-term cost. Promo Box specifies cast vinyl and overlaminate for its commercial vehicle wraps. Based on its production guidance for working vehicles in the Pacific Northwest, cast film systems can typically remain serviceable for several years, while lower-cost calendered materials are generally better suited to shorter-term or less demanding applications.

“My advice is simple,” Tsarenko said. “Tell me how much you drive, who your customers are and how long you plan to keep the vehicle. Those three answers tell me much more about whether a wrap makes sense than any generic impression estimate.”

Visit our blog to read ROI of Vehicle Wraps for the full 2026 guide.

About Promo Box

Promo Box is an Everett, Washington-based production shop founded in 2008 by Andrey Tsarenko. The company operates a full in-house production facility, producing vehicle graphics and wraps, apparel printing and embroidery, banners, signs, storefront graphics, and promotional products. It serves clients across Snohomish, King, Island, and Skagit counties and, with the addition of its new flatbed, now serves customers nationwide. Past work includes projects for UW Medicine, Providence, and more than thirty regional brands.

Media Contact

Andrey Tsarenko, Founder and CEO

Promo Box

425-737-9026

info@promoboxllc.com

909 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite B280, Everett, WA 98208

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