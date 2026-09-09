Red Rover Roofing Expands Residential Roofing Service Coverage in Franklin, TN

Red Rover Roofing, a family-owned Middle Tennessee roofing contractor, is expanding its residential roofing service coverage in Franklin, Tennessee, providing local homeowners with greater access to professional roof inspections, repairs, replacements, storm damage restoration, and insurance claim assistance.

As Franklin continues to grow, homeowners throughout the community need roofing solutions that account for everything from aging roofing systems and storm damage to the more complex rooflines found on many newer and custom homes. Red Rover Roofing Franklin serves homeowners throughout Franklin and surrounding Williamson County with an emphasis on detailed evaluations, straightforward recommendations, and quality workmanship.

“Franklin is an important part of the community we serve, and we want homeowners here to know they have a local roofing company they can call when they need an honest assessment of their roof,” said Alex Hostetler, owner of Red Rover Roofing. “Whether someone has a leak, is concerned about storm damage, or knows their roof is approaching the end of its life, our goal is to inspect the entire roofing system, explain what we’re seeing, and help them understand the right way to move forward.”

Roofing Services for Franklin Homeowners

Franklin’s housing ranges from historic properties near the city’s core to newer neighborhoods and large residential developments throughout Williamson County. The City of Franklin has experienced sustained growth for decades, creating a diverse housing market with roofing systems that vary considerably in age, design, materials, and maintenance needs.

As a residential roofing contractor serving the area, Red Rover Roofing provides roof repair, complete roof replacement, storm damage inspections, hail and wind damage assessments, and roofing support for homeowners navigating insurance claims.



The company takes a system-focused approach to roofing rather than looking only at visible shingles. Inspections can account for flashing, ventilation, penetrations, drainage, roof geometry, and other components that influence the long-term performance of a residential roofing system.

For homeowners dealing with storm-related damage, Red Rover Roofing also provides detailed photo documentation and insurance claim assistance. Owner Alex Hostetler holds Xactimate Level 2 certification, and the company uses Xactimate estimating and documentation when appropriate to help clearly communicate the scope of storm damage and necessary roofing work.

Local Roofing Expertise for a Growing Franklin Community

Franklin has experienced consistent growth since the mid-1980s, with the City of Franklin reporting growth of approximately 20,000 residents per decade. That expansion has produced a housing landscape that includes established neighborhoods, historic properties, newer developments, and custom homes throughout the community.

Those differences can influence how a roof should be evaluated, repaired, or replaced. Complex rooflines, material requirements, existing construction, ventilation, flashing details, and neighborhood or HOA standards can all affect the scope of a residential roofing project.

Red Rover Roofing works with Franklin homeowners to evaluate these factors before recommending a repair or replacement. The company’s objective is to help property owners understand the condition of their roofing system and make informed decisions based on the needs of the home rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all recommendation.

“Roofing problems aren’t always as simple as replacing a few shingles,” Hostetler said. “We want to understand why something is happening, document what we find, and give the homeowner clear options. That approach is especially important in Franklin, where the homes and roofing systems can vary significantly from one neighborhood to another.”

Serving Franklin and Williamson County

Red Rover Roofing is headquartered in Spring Hill and serves Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station, Nolensville, College Grove, Leiper’s Fork, Arrington, and other communities throughout Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.

The company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, and insurance claim documentation. Red Rover Roofing holds Tennessee Home Improvement License #12890 and CertainTeed roofing credentials and is a BBB Accredited Business.

Franklin homeowners who have noticed missing or lifted shingles, roof leaks, storm damage, deteriorating roofing materials, or other concerns can contact Red Rover Roofing to schedule an inspection and learn more about available repair or replacement options.

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