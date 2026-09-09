Award-Winning Book by Andrew D Thompson on Audible

Andrew D Thompson, a high-performance executive coach, professional speaker, and 2x award-winning, Amazon #1 national bestselling author, has announced the release of the audiobook edition of his award-winning book A High-Performing Mind. The audiobook is now available on Audible, where it currently holds a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating, and its arrival follows a series of recent literary honors for the title. A dedicated edition of A High-Performing Mind for Teens was released recently as well, extending the book’s practical framework to a younger audience.

The audiobook release comes on the heels of two significant recognitions. A High-Performing Mind was named the winner of the International Impact Book Awards for best motivational book, and it was subsequently announced as a Readers’ Favorite Book Awards winner for best inspirational book of the year. These accolades add to the book’s earlier status as a number one national bestseller and reinforce its standing among personal development titles read by audiences worldwide.

A Framework Born From Personal Adversity

The foundation of A High-Performing Mind is rooted in Andrew D Thompson’s own life story. A former CEO, professional athlete, and coach, Thompson survived a near-death experience in 2016 that left him bedridden for months with a rare illness. His recovery spanned more than nine years, a period during which he drew on the principles he had developed over three decades of working with business leaders, elite athletes, and individuals seeking to improve their circumstances.

That experience shaped the tone and content of the book. Rather than presenting theory alone, Thompson shares true stories, life lessons, and a structured process intended to help readers perform at their best. The book outlines simple, sequential steps designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of their starting point, and to support lasting improvements in both personal and professional contexts.

The 12 Attributes and 32 Mental Tools

At the center of A High-Performing Mind is a system built around what Thompson calls the 12 Attributes of High-Performers. These attributes are implemented through 32 specific mental tools and strategies, each intended to be practical and straightforward to apply. The approach is designed to help readers build positive habits, adopt improved ways of thinking, and develop greater self-awareness.

The book addresses a range of common obstacles that individuals encounter when pursuing their goals. Readers are guided through methods to increase clarity, focus, resilience, and productivity, along with techniques to conquer procrastination, strengthen discipline, and build confidence. Additional sections focus on overcoming doubts and fears, improving self-esteem, and establishing empowering mindsets. The material also covers strategies for improving relationships and standing out in competitive pursuits.

Each chapter concludes with reflective questions that allow readers to create a personalized action plan. This element is intended to translate the concepts into immediate, measurable steps, giving readers a way to accelerate their progress and apply the lessons directly to their own situations.

Bringing the Message to Audio

The new Audible edition makes the full framework available in an audio format for the first time. With a current rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 on Audible, the audiobook offers an alternative for readers who prefer to absorb content while commuting, exercising, or managing busy schedules. The audio format retains the structure of the print edition, including the practical exercises and reflective questions found at the end of each chapter.

“I wanted the message to reach people in whatever way fits their lives,” said Andrew D Thompson. “Some people learn best by listening, and the audiobook lets them carry these tools with them wherever they go. My goal has always been to make this material as accessible and useful as possible, and the audio edition is another step toward that.”

The audiobook is available through Audible, and listeners can review the full description and sample on the Audible product page . Reader feedback for the print edition can also be found on the book’s Amazon customer reviews page .

Expanding the Framework for Teens

Alongside the audiobook launch, Thompson has also released a version of A High-Performing Mind created specifically for teens. This edition adapts the core principles for younger readers, presenting the attributes and mental tools in a manner suited to the challenges adolescents face during their formative years. The teen edition maintains the same practical, step-by-step orientation of the original while addressing topics relevant to school, early goal-setting, building confidence, and developing positive habits.

The extension reflects Thompson’s view that the fundamentals of high performance are applicable across ages and life stages. By introducing these concepts earlier, the teen edition aims to help younger readers establish constructive habits and mindsets before entering adulthood and the workforce.

Recognition From Readers and Reviewers

The book has drawn consistent praise from reviewers and readers. Anette Engel of The Book Revue described it as “both easy and deep,” noting that it can help readers get past mental blocks and achieve long-term success. Jill Hewlett, a brain fitness expert and author of Common Sense Uncommonly Practiced, called it “a must read” for those looking to shift their mindset and invest in personal and professional success.

The book has also resonated with individuals who have worked directly with Thompson. Alexi Gosset, a physician and member of the 2019 Harvard Squash Team that won a national championship, credited Thompson with helping him develop the tools to recover from setbacks and realize his potential, recommending the book to anyone looking to excel or build resilience.

A full review from the Readers’ Favorite Book Awards program is available online, and additional writing from Thompson can be found on his Substack publication . Updates and commentary are also shared through his Instagram profile and his LinkedIn page .

A Resource for Multiple Life Contexts

A High-Performing Mind is positioned as a system for readers pursuing goals in sports, business, or personal life. The book is intended to serve those aiming for the top of their field, those working through difficult periods, and those simply looking for straightforward ways to improve daily life. Its combination of narrative and practical instruction is designed to appeal to a broad audience seeking actionable growth.

With the addition of the Audible edition and the recently released teen edition, the title is now available across print, audio, and age-specific formats. Further information about the book and Andrew D Thompson’s coaching and speaking work can be found on his official website . Email directly at contact@andrewdthompson.com .

About A High-Performing Mind

A High-Performing Mind is a self-improvement book by Andrew D Thompson that presents a proven system of 12 Attributes of High Performers and 32 mental tools designed to improve clarity, focus, resilience, and purpose. Drawing on Thompson’s experiences as an athlete, hospitality executive, high-performance coach, and near-death illness survivor, the book uses short stories and practical techniques to help readers conquer procrastination, master fears, and perform at their best. It emphasizes actionable steps and lasting improvement, and has received multiple awards and positive testimonials.