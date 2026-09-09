JS Benefits Group Named Best Employee Benefits Consultant in Bucks County, PA

JS Benefits Group, a strategic employee benefits consulting firm based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, has been named the Best Employee Benefits Consultant in Bucks County, PA in Bucks County Insider’s roundup, “Best Employee Benefits Consultants in Bucks County, PA.”

The recognition highlights JS Benefits Group’s work helping employers evaluate and manage employee benefit programs while addressing healthcare costs, benefits administration, compliance considerations, and workforce needs. The firm serves businesses throughout Bucks County and across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Maryland.

Founded and led by Jennifer Schaefer, Founder and CEO of JS Benefits Group, the firm brings more than 30 years of experience in employee benefits and healthcare cost management. Schaefer works with employers on benefits strategy, plan design, cost containment, compliance, and workforce-related benefits planning.

JS Benefits Group provides a range of employee benefits and HR consulting services, including group health insurance , benefit plan design, self-funded and level-funded health plans, voluntary benefits, executive benefits, employee advocacy, corporate wellness, pharmacy benefit management, and HR and compliance support.

The company’s approach focuses on evaluating an employer’s workforce, existing benefits structure, healthcare costs, and administrative requirements before developing strategies aligned with its business objectives. Its Newtown location also enables the firm to work directly with employers throughout Bucks County.

According to JS Benefits Group , the firm works with HR leaders, CEOs, and CFOs to develop benefits programs that address both financial considerations and employee needs. Its services extend beyond annual plan renewals to include ongoing support, benefits administration, employee communication, and strategic planning.

The recognition from Bucks County Insider adds to the company’s recent visibility as an employee benefits and HR consulting provider serving employers in the region. JS Benefits Group continues to expand its resources for businesses seeking assistance with healthcare costs, benefits strategy, and workforce planning.

Employers interested in learning more about the company’s services can visit JS Benefits Group and explore its employee benefits consulting resources for Newtown and surrounding Bucks County communities.

﻿﻿