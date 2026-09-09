Papaya Global and Infinity Payroll Group Partner to Move Agentic AI From Pilot to Production

Papaya Global and Infinity Payroll Group today announced a strategic partnership to move agentic artificial intelligence from experimentation into daily operational use across payroll and workforce management. Under the agreement, Infinity will lead solution design and delivery for ONE, Papaya’s agentic platform, working directly with enterprise clients to fit each deployment to their internal teams, support processes, and workers. Papaya will continue to provide and implement the underlying technology. The arrangement is intended to give enterprise buyers a defined path from AI pilot to production, with clear ownership assigned at each stage.

Many enterprises have already tested artificial intelligence in payroll and human resources functions. Far fewer have moved that technology into a controlled, repeatable operating model. General-purpose AI models can describe employment law in the abstract, but applying that law to a specific company’s collective bargaining agreements, internal policies, templates, and support processes requires a party who owns that fit. The partnership is structured to address that gap: Infinity leads as consultant and solution designer, working directly with each client to shape the deployment around its internal teams, support cases, and workforce, while Papaya provides the agentic AI technology and implements the platform.

At the center of the partnership is ONE, Papaya’s agentic platform, which draws directly from an organization’s own policies, collective bargaining agreements, employment templates, and payroll data across more than 95 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Each response passes through Papaya’s three-stage reasoning process, described as Read, Reason, and Review, and is presented to the user organized by severity and linked to the relevant statute.

Infinity will design and deliver ONE deployments from start to finish. For internal teams, that includes tailoring the platform to the way support cases move through payroll, human resources, and shared services. For individual workers, it includes implementing ONE as a single point of contact for tasks such as completing forms, submitting expenses, and receiving answers and support without waiting in a queue.

Infinity Payroll Group is an independent payroll and workforce management advisory firm that has served more than 700 clients across more than 180 countries, delivered more than 155 implementations, and holds engagements with 70 percent of the Fortune 500, with experience across Workday, Oracle, and SAP environments. The firm began using ONE before entering into the partnership.

“Enterprise buyers are not only asking whether AI can answer a question,” said Elena Redlich, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Infinity Payroll Group. “They are asking who understands the payroll reality behind the answer, who shapes the operating model, and who remains accountable when the solution moves from a demonstration into daily use. Papaya brings the agentic technology, and Infinity helps make it credible, governed, and usable inside complex enterprise environments.”

“AI is changing the speed of compliance work, but it cannot change who owns the outcome. ONE was built on a single principle: bring the world’s compliance expertise inside your organization — tailored to your policies, your CBA agreements, your templates — so your teams can act faster, with confidence, without transferring accountability to a model that cannot carry it,” said Eynat Guez, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya Global.

The companies intend for the partnership to deliver practical results within weeks rather than years. Initial deployments are expected to focus on workforce knowledge, case triage, compliance monitoring, payroll close automation, and finance mapping, before extending to a broader redesign of workforce service delivery, including call center and shared services operations where payroll, human resources, benefits, and workforce management questions already converge.

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global provides workforce management services including employer of record, agent of record, payroll, and embedded real-time workforce payments. The company supports more than 2,500 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 and high-growth technology companies, across more than 180 countries through a unified platform, with 90 percent of payments delivered in real time. Papaya Global is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, and Singapore.

About Infinity Payroll Group

Infinity Payroll Group (IPG) is an independent advisory firm at the intersection of global payroll, workforce management, and AI. Founded by global payroll leader Elena Redlich, IPG guides multinationals through the full transformation arc – strategy and business case, operating model design, vendor selection, and operational optimization – with deep domain expertise, proprietary methodologies, and a vendor-neutral stance. As AI reshapes payroll, IPG closes the gap between new technology and real business outcomes.