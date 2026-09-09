Apple Expected to Introduce First Foldable iPhone at September 9 Event

Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone at its September 9 product event, more than five years after Samsung entered the foldable phone market. The launch could also become one of Apple’s first major product introductions as John Ternus takes over the CEO role from Tim Cook.

Apple has not confirmed what products will appear, but its official event announcement schedules the presentation for September 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Reports point to a foldable iPhone, new iPhone 18 Pro models, refreshed HomePods and camera-equipped AirPods.

Foldable iPhone Could Cost More Than $2,000

Apple’s first foldable, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to cost more than $2,000. People who have tested early versions described the device as having a premium feel, fitting comfortably in a pocket and opening into a wider display similar to a small iPad, according to Bloomberg.

The device is expected to have a 5.5-inch outer display that expands to 7.8 inches when unfolded. When closed, reports suggest it will appear shorter and wider than a conventional iPhone.

Apple has reportedly removed some features to keep the folded device thin. The phone is expected to use dual rear cameras with main and ultra-wide lenses but no telephoto camera, while MagSafe wireless charging is also expected.

Face ID may also be absent, with Apple reportedly using a side-mounted Touch ID button instead to save internal space. The foldable is expected to support two apps running side by side on the larger screen while continuing to use iOS rather than iPadOS.

Apple has also reportedly worked to reduce the visible screen crease found on many existing foldables. The company has not confirmed the display design or other hardware specifications.

iPhone 18, HomePod and AirPods Updates Also Expected

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside the foldable model. The standard iPhone 18 could arrive roughly six months later, which would represent a departure from Apple’s usual practice of launching its main iPhone lineup together.

New HomePod hardware is also expected as Apple continues rolling out its Gemini-powered Siri update. References to unreleased HomePod models were recently found inside a macOS preview build.

The same software contained evidence of AirPods equipped with cameras. Researcher Aaron Perris found a video showing the earbuds being used with Visual Intelligence to identify and save information about objects seen by the wearer.

Bloomberg has reported that the cameras are intended to act as visual sensors for Siri rather than conventional photo or video cameras. They are expected to capture lower-resolution visual information that can help Apple’s assistant understand what is around the user.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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