Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim Premiere Secret Elizabeth Holmes Documentary at Telluride

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim secretly premiered a nearly three-hour documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday. The A24 film, titled You Can See Everything, follows Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, during the 34 days before she reported to federal prison in May 2023.

The screening was kept hidden from festival attendees until it began, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Around 650 attendees entered the theater with their phones secured and were told only that the film had not been shown publicly before, ran close to three hours and would be attended by its principal creators.

Film Documents Holmes Before Prison

The documentary captures Holmes shortly before she began serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors over claims about Theranos’ blood-testing technology. According to A24’s official film page, Holmes invited a skeptical film crew to document her life 34 days before entering prison.

Fielder reportedly lived in Holmes and Evans’ guest house while filming, giving the filmmakers extensive access to the couple during that period. The documentary also incorporates an unnamed A-list actress into the story.

Holmes has continued challenging her conviction since entering prison. Appeals seeking to overturn her conviction and reduce her sentence were rejected in February 2025.

She later sought a commutation from President Donald Trump. Her application remains listed as pending in the U.S. Justice Department’s clemency case database, indicating that the request has been opened and remains under review.

A24 Plans October Theatrical Release

A24 is preparing to release You Can See Everything in theaters in October. The studio currently lists the documentary as a 2026 release directed by Fielder and Oppenheim.

The project adds a new documentary treatment of Holmes’ final weeks before imprisonment after years of legal proceedings surrounding Theranos. A24 has also released the first teaser for the film following its surprise Telluride screening.

Featured image credits: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service via Picryl.com

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