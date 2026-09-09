Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell Reports Expanded GLC Inventory for Northern New Jersey Market

Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell reported an inventory of multiple Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs in Caldwell . The dealership said the current stock includes multiple GLC 300 configurations with varying equipment levels.

The GLC is positioned within the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup between the smaller GLA and the larger GLE. Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell’s current inventory consists of GLC 300 models equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, a four-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Individual units vary in equipment, according to the dealership’s inventory listings.

Features available across current GLC listings include MBUX infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, panoramic sunroofs, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, and available surround-view camera systems. Additional equipment found on select vehicles includes heated steering wheels, navigation, ventilated seats, and varying interior and wheel configurations. The dealership noted that equipment varies by vehicle and should be confirmed against individual listings.

“Maintaining a broad selection of GLC models allows customers to compare different equipment levels and specifications when evaluating a vehicle,” said a represenatntive at Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell. “Our current inventory reflects a range of configurations rather than a single build.”

Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell said the inventory position reflects current demand for luxury SUVs in the region and is intended to give customers a larger set of GLC vehicles to compare in one location, including differences in color, equipment package, and drivetrain configuration.

The dealership said the current GLC inventory allows customers from communities surrounding Caldwell to review multiple vehicles during a single visit. Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell serves customers throughout northern New Jersey and maintains new, pre-owned, and Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz inventory, along with financing resources and Mercedes-Benz service and parts operations.

Inventory levels are subject to change as vehicles are sold and additional units arrive. Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell said current specifications, equipment, and availability for individual vehicles should be confirmed through the dealership’s inventory listings.

About Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell

Mercedes-Benz of Caldwell is a Mercedes-Benz dealership located in Caldwell, New Jersey , serving the surrounding northern New Jersey market. The dealership offers new, pre-owned, and Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, along with financing and trade-in services. The dealership serves customers in communities including Paramus, Edison, Bridgewater, Flemington, Union, Freehold, Little Silver, and Manhattan.

The dealership’s service and parts operations provide maintenance, repairs, diagnostics, and genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Current inventory includes Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and SUVs, including the GLC, GLE, and GLS, among other models in the brand’s lineup.

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