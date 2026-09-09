Columbia Honda Announces Availability of 2027 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Columbia Honda has announced the availability of the 2027 Honda CR-V Hybrid in its new-vehicle inventory, giving drivers in Columbia and surrounding communities access to the latest model-year version of Honda’s hybrid compact SUV.

The 2027 CR-V Hybrid combines a gasoline engine with Honda’s two-motor hybrid system and is offered in several configurations, including all-wheel-drive models. Columbia Honda’s current inventory includes a 2027 CR-V Hybrid Sport-L AWD, providing a local example of the latest hybrid configuration. Vehicle availability and equipment can vary as inventory changes.

Honda lists the CR-V Hybrid as part of its broader CR-V lineup, positioned alongside gasoline-powered CR-V models. Columbia Honda’s model showroom identifies the CR-V Hybrid as an available hybrid SUV and currently lists the model with an EPA-estimated 43 mpg city and 36 mpg highway rating for applicable configurations. Actual fuel economy varies according to vehicle configuration, driving conditions and other factors.

The 2027 CR-V Hybrid Sport-L AWD currently listed by Columbia Honda includes Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System, a moonroof, heated seats, blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control and Honda safety technologies. The individual vehicle listing also identifies Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, remote engine start and alloy wheels among its equipment.

“The arrival of the 2027 CR-V Hybrid provides Columbia-area drivers with another option for combining everyday SUV utility with Honda hybrid power ,” said a representative of Columbia Honda. “Having the new model available locally allows customers to examine the latest configuration and evaluate its technology, interior features and available all-wheel-drive system in person.”

The CR-V Hybrid’s availability comes as hybrid powertrains continue to form an important part of Honda’s electrified vehicle strategy. The model provides a hybrid alternative within the CR-V range while retaining the SUV format and passenger and cargo utility associated with the nameplate.

Columbia Honda’s current new-vehicle inventory also includes the 2027 Honda CR-V, HR-V and Odyssey, along with other Honda models. The dealership serves Columbia and surrounding communities in central Missouri and maintains new and pre-owned vehicle inventory alongside automotive service and parts operations.

Individual vehicle specifications, availability and equipment are subject to change. Customers can review Columbia Honda’s current 2027 CR-V Hybrid inventory for available configurations and vehicle details.

About Columbia Honda

Columbia Honda is a Honda dealership in Columbia, Missouri . The dealership offers new Honda vehicles, pre-owned vehicles and Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, along with financing, trade-in resources, automotive service, maintenance, repairs, parts and accessories. Its Honda inventory includes SUVs, crossovers, cars, minivans, trucks and electrified vehicles, serving drivers throughout Columbia and the surrounding central Missouri area.

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