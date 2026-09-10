WGSN and Fashion & Beauty Pick Launch US Fall/Winter Trend Report Focused on “Soho Chic” & Seasonal Consumer Trends

As the US market enters its peak preparation period for the fall/winter season, brands and retailers are facing one of the most critical planning windows of the year. With Black Friday serving as the key anchor, the holiday season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, holiday sales account for a significant share of annual revenue, and capturing shifts in consumer preferences across fashion, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and lifestyle categories ahead of time has become a key variable in winning share of mind during peak season. Recently, WGSN, the global leader in consumer trend forecasting, announced a joint fall/winter trend report with the Fashion & Beauty Pick Campaign, centered on the core style theme “Soho Chic.” Covering fashion, FMCG, lifestyle, and other industry sectors, the report offers brands a systematic reference spanning trend insights, content expression, creator collaboration, and e‑commerce conversion.

Trend Report Launch: Merging Professional Trend Foresight with Integrated Digital Content Ecosystem

Founded in 1998, WGSN serves over 6,500 corporate clients worldwide, including 53 of the world’s top 100 brands. Its proprietary STEPIC™ framework integrates quantitative and qualitative analysis across six core dimensions: Society, Technology, Environment, Politics, Industry and Creativity. Drawing data from more than 2,800 third-party sources, over 100,000 monthly social media signals, and merchandise datasets covering 200+ retailers and 300 million unique SKUs, WGSN delivers unmatched industry trend forecasting expertise. Complementing this research, the WGSN Fashion Trend Curve AI model combines advanced machine learning with human analyst insights.

This collaborative report with Fashion & Beauty Pick unites WGSN’s authoritative trend research with real-world operational insights from modern social media and digital content ecosystems. The report brings together WGSN’s expertise in trend forecasting and consumer insight with Fashion & Beauty Pick’s experience across the creator ecosystem, content operations and e-commerce. Beyond core category trend analysis, including fashion silhouettes, seasonal styling formulas and signature beauty aesthetics, the report deep dives into creator-driven trends, end-to-end content-to-commerce workflows and evolving US consumer shopping behaviours within short-video and livestreaming formats. For brands drafting seasonal new collections, developing content calendars or sourcing creator collaborators, the report establishes a dual framework that balances forward-looking trend judgment with immediately executable marketing tactics.

The report’s data-backed insights are enriched by input from a curated roster of industry partner brands, sharing on-the-ground experience of trend adoption and commercial activation. Featured FMCG collaborators include Skintific, Dr. Melaxin, Oganacell and Spotmate; participating fashion labels comprise Aelfric Eden, Imily Bela, Fisoew, Tankaneo, Cicy Bell, Coutgo and Saodimallsu. Their cross-category expertise ensures all trend recommendations remain practical and adaptable for brands across all stages of US market expansion.

Soho Chic: Blending Art District Relaxation with Refined Urban Elegance

The report’s flagship trend archetype “Soho Chic” defines a cohesive urban day-to-night styling language that balances artistic cultural texture with everyday wearability. Rooted in New York City’s iconic Soho neighbourhood—an enduring hub for avant-garde artists and creative communities since the mid-20th century—Soho Chic’s design language centres on muted architectural neutrals and structured silhouettes. Rich textural layers, vivid statement accent hues and subtle artistic detailing add visual depth, while restrained, intentional curation delivers distinct personal character through minimalist styling. Simply put, the aesthetic fuses the laid-back, free-spirited atmosphere of art districts with the polished sophistication of metropolitan professionals, crafting a versatile modern wardrobe built for seamless day-to-night transitions.

Four foundational pillars frame the Soho Chic design philosophy throughout the report:

Effortless – True refinement stems from precise tailoring, premium material texture and balanced proportions, rather than excessive decorative embellishment. The trend advocates understated styling that lets fabric quality and structural cuts take centre stage over flashy ornamentation.

Cultured – Art, design and immersive cultural experiences are woven into daily routines. Followers of Soho Chic view cultural engagement as a core lifestyle ritual, with apparel and beauty products acting as natural extensions of individual creative taste.

Curated – Every consumer purchase contributes to building a cohesive personal lifestyle identity. Across wardrobes, skincare routines, home goods and daily essentials, shoppers adopt a curatorial mindset, prioritising aesthetic consistency throughout their lives.

Day‑to‑Night – All products are engineered to effortlessly shift between work commitments, cultural outings and social gatherings. This all-scenario versatility represents the non-negotiable priority for contemporary urban consumers shopping fall/winter assortments.

Collectively, these four pillars signal a clear market shift: US shoppers are moving away from fleeting trend-chasing toward intentional personal style building from single-item impulse buys to holistic lifestyle curation. For brands, this demands a fundamental shift in product storytelling—moving past purely functional product descriptions to immersive context-driven lifestyle narratives.

From Trend Insight to Commercial Rollout: Multidimensional Business Value of the Joint Report

For brands operating within fashion, FMCG (encompassing personal care, health & wellness), and adjacent lifestyle verticals, the report delivers value far beyond surface-level trend identification, translating aesthetic predictions into concrete commercial action steps. It maps the full brand operational lifecycle: new seasonal product development, organic content seeding, creator alliance planning, short-video and livestreaming content scripting, and full-funnel e-commerce conversion optimisation.

The US fall/winter season historically marks the year’s largest window for new product launches and marketing investment. The report equips brands to pre-empt market demand by outlining directional silhouettes, core seasonal styling keywords, defining signature beauty looks and unified lifestyle aesthetic tones for the upcoming cold season. On content and creator strategy, it delivers actionable trend-discovery guidance, highlighting rising, popular aesthetics and high-converting product attributes, alongside structured blueprints to activate creator communities, enabling brands to match with aligned creators and craft resonant short-video and livestreaming storylines. For e-commerce performance, deep analysis of content-to-commerce funnels and evolving shopper behaviours delivers data-backed adjustments for seeding timelines and conversion strategies ahead of major seasonal promotional peaks.

Crucially, Fashion & Beauty Pick is positioned throughout the document not as a standalone advertising segment, but as an offline industry extension and cross-stakeholder exchange platform that brings the report’s trend research to tangible life. This structure establishes a physical venue for ongoing industry dialogue and cross-brand collaboration post-release.

Open Invitation: Co-Create Fall/Winter Trend Strategies & Unlock Social Commerce Growth

The US fall/winter consumption planning cycle is now fully underway. Brands face compressed timelines to finalise trend assessments, new product roadmaps, content themes and creator resource allocations. The newly launched WGSN and Fashion & Beauty Pick joint trend report delivers a unified research toolkit, merging rigorous industry trend expertise with immediately implementable commercial guidance for all seasonal planning workflows.

The report is now accessible to brands, media outlets and creator communities. We welcome collaboration with additional industry stakeholders to unpack US fall/winter consumption shifts, innovative content frameworks and untapped social commerce potential. Guided by data-backed trend foresight and powered by creative content ecosystems, the report serves as a comprehensive quarterly planning framework, equipping brands with actionable intelligence to navigate the critical peak retail season with confidence.