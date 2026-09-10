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Apple CEO John Ternus Puts iPhone at Center of Company’s AI Strategy

ByJolyen

Sep 10, 2026

Apple CEO John Ternus Puts iPhone at Center of Company’s AI Strategy

Apple CEO John Ternus used his first keynote in the role to place the iPhone firmly at the center of Apple’s AI strategy. Speaking at the company’s Surprise and Shine event on September 9, Ternus argued that the smartphone already contains the hardware, connectivity and personal context needed to become an AI-focused personal device.

“There’s no product in the world better designed to be your intelligent personal hub than iPhone,” Ternus said. His comments came days after he formally succeeded Tim Cook as CEO on September 1 under a leadership transition announced by Apple in April.

Ternus Defines the iPhone as an Intelligent Personal Hub

Ternus described an ideal AI hub as a device that stays with its user, understands personal context and combines powerful local processing with access to cloud-based models. He also pointed to high-resolution cameras, microphones, persistent internet access and a display capable of presenting information from AI systems.

Ease of use and integration with existing apps and services were also central to his description. Those requirements, Ternus argued, already closely resemble the modern iPhone rather than requiring consumers to adopt an entirely new device category.

The position also builds on the “intelligent personal hub” strategy Ternus outlined during Apple’s September event, where the company introduced new iPhones and expanded Siri and Apple Intelligence features. Apple is increasingly using on-device processing to handle personal information while connecting to cloud models when additional computing power is required.

Strategy Echoes Apple’s Earlier Digital Hub Approach

The approach has similarities to a strategy Steve Jobs presented in 2001, when questions were growing about whether personal computers would remain important as standalone digital devices became more common. Jobs argued that the Mac would instead become a “digital hub” connecting devices such as cameras, music players and camcorders.

Apple introduced the iPod later that year, while keeping the Mac at the center of that system. The iPod later became one of Apple’s major products and preceded the launch of the iPhone in 2007.

Ternus is now defending the iPhone as AI companies experiment with dedicated wearables and other devices intended to reduce dependence on smartphones. His argument is that the iPhone’s combination of computing performance, portability, sensors and constant connectivity already provides the foundations required for increasingly capable personal AI.

The position also differs from Cook’s repeated efforts to emphasize Apple’s expansion beyond its reliance on iPhone sales. Under Ternus, the iPhone is being presented not only as an existing product line, but as the main interface through which Apple expects consumers to use AI.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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