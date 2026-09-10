Liberty Pultrusions Announces $700,000 Investment to Expand Manufacturing Capacity at Pittsburgh, PA Facility

Liberty Pultrusions , a leading manufacturer of custom fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pultrusions, today announced a capital investment of nearly $700,000 to expand manufacturing capacity at its Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania production facility. The investment reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, customer service, and supporting growing demand across the electrical insulation, structural composites, and industrial manufacturing markets.

The expansion includes the installation of a new state-of-the-art pultrusion production line capable of adding approximately 600,000 pounds of annual manufacturing capacity. In addition, Liberty Pultrusions is retrofitting and expanding an existing production line, increasing production capabilities by another 200,000 pounds annually. The project also includes the addition of new production tooling designed to maximize efficiency and support increased output across the company’s broad portfolio of standard and custom pultruded composite products.

Construction and equipment installation began on July 6, 2026, with the expansion being implemented in phases. Initial production capacity was added beginning July 13, 2026, while the remaining equipment and tooling will be installed over the following 60 days. Once completed, Liberty Pultrusions expects the project to increase its overall manufacturing capacity by approximately 8 to 10 percent during the next 12 months.

The expansion comes in response to sustained growth throughout Liberty Pultrusions’ core markets, particularly within the electrical insulation and power distribution industries, where demand for high-performance composite materials continues to increase.

“Our customers in the electrical insulation and power distribution markets are growing, and this investment will help position Liberty Pultrusions to support their growth with additional pounds of output via semi-finished goods,” said David M. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Pultrusions. “As demand continues to increase, expanding our production capabilities allows us to better serve both our long-standing customers and new opportunities across multiple industries.”

Griffith added that the investment will deliver benefits beyond increased production volume.

“The added capacity will mean lower lead times for our distributors and end users while also creating additional employment opportunities within our community,” Griffith said. “We remain committed to investing in advanced manufacturing technologies that strengthen our business while supporting the economic growth of Western Pennsylvania.”

The newest production line represents the most technologically advanced composite manufacturing equipment purchased during Liberty Pultrusions’ 39-year history. The new system is expected to deliver improved production efficiency, tighter manufacturing controls, and superior product consistency. It also incorporates an advanced emissions control system that will improve environmental performance while supporting cleaner manufacturing operations.

The investment positions Liberty Pultrusions to continue serving customers across a wide range of industries requiring lightweight, corrosion-resistant, high-strength composite solutions. The company’s products are used in numerous applications, including dry-type transformers, electrical equipment, construction, corrosion-resistant infrastructure, consumer products, RF-transparent applications, military components, and other industrial markets.

In addition to increasing production capabilities, the expansion is expected to create five to six new jobs over the next year. The new positions will support manufacturing operations, quality control, shipping, and other production-related functions as Liberty Pultrusions continues to grow.

Founded in 1987 through the acquisition of the Westinghouse Electric pultrusion division, Liberty Pultrusions has grown into one of the nation’s respected manufacturers of custom fiberglass reinforced plastic pultrusions. Today, the company employs approximately 120 team members at its West Mifflin headquarters and manufacturing facility, where it serves customers throughout North America with engineered composite solutions designed to meet demanding performance requirements.

By investing in advanced equipment, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and creating new employment opportunities, Liberty Pultrusions continues to reinforce its position as a trusted American manufacturer while helping customers meet increasing production demands across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors.

For more information about Liberty Pultrusions and its complete line of custom and standard fiberglass reinforced plastic pultrusion products, visit https://www.libertypultrusions.com or contact David M. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, at (412) 466-8611.

About Liberty Pultrusions

Liberty Pultrusions is a leading U.S. manufacturer of custom and standard fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pultrusions headquartered in Pittsburgh (West Mifflin), Pennsylvania. Founded in 1987, the company has built a reputation for engineering high-quality composite solutions for customers across North America. Liberty Pultrusions serves a diverse range of industries, including electrical equipment, dry-type transformers, power distribution, construction, corrosion-resistant infrastructure, transportation, consumer products, RF-transparent applications, military, and other industrial markets.

﻿﻿