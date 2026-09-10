Generation Iron has officially announced a new feature documentary following Jibrael S. Hindi, a consumer-protection attorney, entrepreneur and IFBB Pro Men’s Physique competitor whose work spans litigation, artificial intelligence, media and organizational development.

Directed by Vlad Yudin and produced by Yudin and Edwin Mejia Jr., the documentary is scheduled for distribution on Netflix in early 2027. Generation Iron publicly announced the production on August 3, 2026, describing a film centered on Hindi’s simultaneous pursuit of exceptional performance across law, technology and professional athletics. (Generation Iron)

After more than a year of filming, the documentary offers an inside look at one of the most consequential and demanding periods of Hindi’s life. Cameras have followed him while he leads one of the country’s most active plaintiffs’ class action practices, builds an artificial intelligence-powered operating system, expands a connected ecosystem of companies and prepares for a potential return to the professional bodybuilding stage.

The film also captures deeply personal moments, including profound loss, and examines how those experiences affected Hindi’s understanding of work, responsibility, ambition and legacy.

A Story Captured While It Is Still Being Written

Unlike a conventional profile assembled after the outcome is already known, the documentary has followed Hindi while the central questions remain unresolved.

The companies are still being built. The technology is still being tested. The legal practice continues to operate under pressure. The physical preparation remains active. The personal consequences are real.

Rather than presenting a finished success story, the film documents the construction itself: the decisions, systems, relationships, setbacks, sacrifices and moments of uncertainty behind the public record.

It is not simply a story about what Hindi has accomplished. It is an examination of how the underlying machine was built, how its different parts reinforce one another and whether the doctrine governing that machine can survive pressure beyond the person who created it.

The Proof Behind the Law Firm

The documentary enters Hindi’s professional life during a historic period for The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, PLLC, publicly known as Jibrael Law.

Generation Iron’s announcement identifies the practice as the Most Active Plaintiffs’ Class Action Firm of 2025, based on Lex Machina data. The announcement also states that the firm filed 1,108 federal cases between 2023 and 2025 across more than 20 judicial districts.

Hindi’s view of consumer-protection law is central to the story. He describes consumer lawyers as a form of civil police, enforcing rights when public institutions cannot or will not act. Generation Iron’s announcement places that mission at the center of the documentary’s legal narrative.

Beyond the Courtroom

Although the law firm provides the documentary’s principal proof environment, the film follows a broader ecosystem that Hindi has built around it.

That ecosystem includes:

The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, PLLC, which generates the legal record and tests the systems under real pressure.

Jibrael Hindi Consulting, which translates operating knowledge into strategic advisory and installation work.

H² Labs, which develops technology and scalable products from systems first tested inside the operating companies.

PUMP™ Media & Culture, which expresses and distributes the doctrine through media, culture, publishing and music.

These are distinct organizations with different functions, teams and responsibilities. They are not, however, unrelated ventures.

The documentary examines Hindi’s belief that they operate as parts of one connected body. The law firm generates proof. The consulting company translates the proof. H² Labs converts repeatable systems into technology. PUMP™ Media & Culture distributes the ideas and gives the larger philosophy a cultural expression.

Generation Iron describes this structure as interconnected businesses governed by one thesis.

Old World vs. New World Lawyering™

That thesis is expressed through Hindi’s philosophy of Old World vs. New World Lawyering™.

The old world measured lawyers by pedigree, prestige and permission.

The new world measures lawyers by proof, systems, execution and distribution.

New World Lawyering™ does not ask the audience to accept that proposition as branding. It places the proposition under observation.

Building the Supersonic Operating System

The film’s technology narrative follows the development of Hindi’s Supersonic Operating System, an artificial intelligence-powered infrastructure designed to help organizations manage information, verify claims, coordinate teams, make decisions and execute high-volume work.

The system is governed by PUMP™, an original framework authored by Hindi:

Positioning and Perception. Urgency. Marketing as Market Translation. People.

Beneath that governing framework is a coordinated network of artificial intelligence agents assigned to functions such as intake, evidence verification, publishing, production and market intelligence. Generation Iron’s announcement describes the agents as being coordinated through an orchestrating system Hindi calls The Press.

Hindi is attempting to create an operating environment in which institutional knowledge can be captured, verified, transferred and improved rather than remaining trapped inside individual people or disconnected conversations.

The Third Arena

The documentary’s third major narrative follows Hindi’s pursuit of a return to professional bodybuilding.

Hindi earned IFBB Pro status through a first-place national finish in Men’s Physique. The film documents the physical and psychological demands of preparing for a potential return while simultaneously operating a high-volume federal litigation practice and building an artificial intelligence company. (Generation Iron)

To Hindi, litigation, technology development and bodybuilding are not disconnected pursuits.

Each requires repetition, measurement, preparation and execution before the result is guaranteed. Each exposes the difference between intention and performance. Each places the underlying system under pressure.

Jibrael Hindi on Why the Film Matters

“I do not run companies. I orchestrate ecosystems. The law firm, Jibrael Hindi Consulting, H² Labs and PUMP™ Media & Culture are distinct organizations, but they are not disconnected ventures. They are organs in one body. Each makes the others stronger because each is governed by the same doctrine.

“The firm is the living proof. I will not sell anyone a system I have not first run through my own payroll, people, pressure and consequences. That is what makes this film so special.

“I was not interested in a compilation of highlight reels. I wanted an honest record of how the machine was built, what it demanded and where it was tested. I want someone to watch the film, see exactly how the machine came together and leave hungry to build their own.

“The doctrine travels. That is the whole point of putting it on camera.”

A Story Still Being Written

The documentary ultimately explores a question larger than any individual company, case, technology platform or competition:

What can one person build that continues creating value beyond that person?

Hindi’s stated objective is not simply to lead successful organizations. It is to build systems capable of preserving knowledge, transferring judgment and producing results without remaining permanently dependent on their founder.

Generation Iron’s official production announcement is available here: Generation Iron Announces Jibrael Hindi Feature Documentary.

About Jibrael S. Hindi

Jibrael S. Hindi is a consumer-protection attorney, entrepreneur and IFBB Pro Men’s Physique competitor.

He is the founder of The Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, PLLC, Jibrael Hindi Consulting, H² Labs and PUMP™ Media & Culture. His work spans federal consumer-protection litigation, organizational systems, artificial intelligence, media, culture and professional athletics.