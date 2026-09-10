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Fellowship Church to Honor the Brave on 25th Anniversary of 9/11

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fellowship Church Website

Fellowship Church pastors and team with the Dallas Fire Rescue group

Fellowship Church pastors and team with the Dallas Fire Rescue group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson, Communications

Fellowship Church

786.564.2592 | scott.wilson@fellowshipchurch.com

Fellowship Church to Honor the Brave on 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Color guard to open Sept. 13 services as church backs the blue and stands with first responders and their families while remembering the events and heroes of 9/11.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Sept. 9, 2026 — Fellowship Church with Pastor Ed Young will host Honor the Brave on Sunday, Sept. 13, dedicating both weekend services to the police officers, firefighters and first responders who protect the community, and to their families, 25 years after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A color guard of local police officers and firefighters will open each service, joined by law enforcement and fire personnel from across the region. Along with their families and honored guests, the church will honor, bless and pray over them. Though some choose to dishonor these heroes, Fellowship Church backs the blue and stands with our first responders. Fellowship Church is also donating pallets of food and beverages to local police and fire stations as a part of these special weekend.

“Some people run toward danger so the rest of us can make it home safe,” said Ed Young, senior pastor of Fellowship Church. “Twenty-five years ago, we watched them run to danger so that others could make it home safe. That courage has lived on since 9/11, in the local police and fire across our community. Though some choose to dishonor them, we back the blue. This Sunday, we’re going to honor the men and women who protect us, and remember their sacrifice, courage and service.”

Services are at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. at all five Fellowship Church campuses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco and Hawkins, Texas, and stream live at fellowshipchurch.com.

Media are welcome. To arrange coverage or interviews, contact Scott Wilson at 786.564.2592 or scott.wilson@fellowshipchurch.com.

About Fellowship Church

Founded in 1990 by Pastor Ed Young, Fellowship Church is a multi-site church serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area and beyond, with five campuses in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco and Hawkins, Texas, and a global online congregation. Learn more at fellowshipchurch.com.

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Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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