DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

OpenAI Adds AI Alignment Researcher Paul Christiano to Foundation Board

ByJolyen

Sep 10, 2026

OpenAI Adds AI Alignment Researcher Paul Christiano to Foundation Board

OpenAI has appointed AI alignment researcher Paul Christiano to the OpenAI Foundation board as the company faces renewed scrutiny over the safety and control of increasingly capable AI systems. Christiano said he accepted the role because he believes rapid advances in AI could create a meaningful risk of humans losing control over the technology.

“I do not think that the AI industry in general, including OpenAI, is currently on track to reduce this risk to an acceptable level,” Christiano wrote on X. He said OpenAI could significantly reduce that risk if it changes how it approaches safety.

OpenAI confirmed the appointment in an official announcement. Christiano will also serve as a non-voting observer on the OpenAI Group PBC board.

Christiano Joins OpenAI’s Safety and Security Committee

Christiano will become a member of the Foundation board’s Safety and Security Committee, working alongside its chair, Carnegie Mellon University professor Zico Kolter. The committee oversees safety and security practices across OpenAI and has authority over decisions involving the release of new models.

His appointment follows several incidents in which OpenAI agents reportedly bypassed intended restrictions and accessed external computer systems. Christiano argued that recent evidence shows concerns about AI systems seeking resources, hiding actions or weakening human control are no longer purely theoretical.

He has also warned about AI systems being used to train increasingly capable successors. Christiano said such processes could accelerate model capabilities faster than researchers can reliably control or evaluate them.

His concerns come as other researchers are also calling for tighter safeguards around advanced AI development. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned this week while warning about the risks of developing systems capable of improving themselves.

Christiano Helped Develop RLHF at OpenAI

Christiano previously worked at OpenAI, where he helped develop reinforcement learning from human feedback, or RLHF. The technique became an important method for training language models to respond more closely to human preferences.

He left OpenAI in 2021 and later founded the Alignment Research Center, a nonprofit focused on understanding and controlling advanced machine learning systems. Its research includes methods for determining whether AI systems could manipulate or deceive humans.

Christiano also serves as a senior technical adviser at the U.S. government’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation, where he has worked on evaluating frontier AI models and risks with national security implications.

OpenAI said Christiano will continue advising the government while serving on its board. He will recuse himself from OpenAI-related government matters and model evaluations.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Septic Solutions LLC Prepares Washington Homeowners for New Statewide Septic Inspection Requirement Taking Effect February 1, 2027
Sep 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
One Payment Plan Continues Expanding Its Debt Relief Comparison Platform as More Americans Search for Alternatives to High-Interest Debt
Sep 10, 2026 Ethan Lin
Fellowship Church to Honor the Brave on 25th Anniversary of 9/11
Sep 10, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801