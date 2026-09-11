Offshore staffing agencies typically charge Australian businesses 3–5x what their staff actually earn, a markup hidden inside a single bundled monthly “service fee.” However, Tarino, a direct-hire offshore recruitment business, exposes this and removes it with a one-time placement fee instead of ongoing margin.

Chris Tan, Founder of Tarino and an MPA Top 100 mortgage broker who built and ran his own offshore team before founding the company, said the following:

“I spent years hiring offshore for my own business, so I know what agencies charge and what the staff actually take home. That gap is huge, and it’s deliberately hidden. Tarino removes it. You hire the person directly, you see what they earn, and you pay us once. No monthly margin on your own team.”

The 3–5x figure (between 200% and 400%) and cost breakdowns are supported by Tarino’s published analysis . Salary data was collected from multiple sources including Indeed, Glassdoor, Jobstreet and PayScale, all updated for 2026. Meanwhile, markup data was pulled from Outsource Accelerator and The Resource Company, two highly reliable sources.

Compared to other firms, Tarino does not charge a monthly markup on top of staff’s pay’. Neither does it charge any onboarding or setup fees, or any ongoing fees at any point during its relationship with its clients.

Customers are happy with Tarino’s services. One client said the following:

“I reached out to Tarino and within a few weeks he’d shortlisted three candidates with experience working with Aussie builders. I would’ve hired all three if I had the capacity. Seamless process, and I’ll be back for my next hire.”

Another said:

“I looked at outsourcing agencies, but once I saw what the staff actually got paid, it didn’t sit right. Tarino is different. You pay once to find someone great, then hire them direct. Simple and fair for everyone.”

For more information about Tarino, use the contact details below: