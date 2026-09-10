Septic Solutions LLC Prepares Washington Homeowners for New Statewide Septic Inspection Requirement Taking Effect February 1, 2027

New Washington rules will establish a statewide property-transfer inspection requirement for homes with septic systems, while local health jurisdictions will continue to determine authorized inspectors and whether a recent qualifying inspection can satisfy the requirement.

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sep. 11, 2026 — Septic Solutions LLC is preparing Western Washington homeowners for a major change to the state’s on-site sewage system rules that takes effect February 1, 2027.

Property owners transferring a property served by an on-site sewage system will be required to obtain a septic inspection by a third-party inspector authorized by the local health officer, as required by WAC 246-272A-0270. The local health jurisdiction may remove the need for a separate property-transfer inspection when it already has evidence that the system is in compliance with applicable routine inspection requirements and was inspected by an authorized third-party inspector. The change creates a statewide property-transfer standard for septic systems while keeping local health departments responsible for implementation. Local jurisdictions may verify inspection results, require additional information or inspections, and establish a compliance schedule when a system failure is discovered.

Washington has approximately 950,000 on-site sewage systems, according to the Washington State Department of Health. For homeowners who rely on septic rather than public sewer, the new rule makes system records and inspection history more important well before a property reaches the closing table.

“Homeowners should not wait until they have an accepted offer and a closing deadline to start figuring out what septic system they have or when it was last inspected,” said Art Nikolin, Operations Manager at Septic Solutions LLC. “The best preparation is simple. Find the records and make sure the inspection history is current before the transaction becomes time-sensitive.”

The state rule also requires property owners to provide buyers with all available septic maintenance and repair records at the time of property transfer, in addition to the applicable residential seller disclosure statement.

Inspection results must be submitted to the local health jurisdiction on a form approved by the local health officer. A compliant inspection includes an evaluation of the septic tanks and accessible components, their structural condition and contents, the system and reserve area for signs that could affect performance, and available record drawings and previous reports. Proprietary treatment systems must also be evaluated according to the procedures associated with those products.

The 2027 property-transfer requirement does not mean every septic system needs to be replaced when a home is sold, and the age of a system by itself does not establish failure.

“An old septic system is not automatically a failed septic system, and a house where everything still drains normally does not automatically have a healthy septic system,” Nikolin said. “The inspection gives the buyer and seller documented information about what is actually on the property and what condition it is in. If there is a problem, that is when you deal with the actual finding instead of guessing.”

A 2026 home-sale inspection in Arlington showed why age alone does not define septic failure. The 43-year-old system had significant root growth, but the inspection found no reason to treat the entire system as failed.

Washington’s existing operation and maintenance rules also matter for sellers preparing for 2027. Systems consisting solely of a sewage tank and gravity subsurface soil absorption system generally must be inspected at least once every three years unless a local health officer requires more frequent inspections. Other on-site sewage systems generally require annual inspections unless the local jurisdiction establishes a different, more frequent schedule. That existing inspection history could become especially important during a sale because the new property-transfer rule allows a local health officer to remove the requirement for another inspection when the jurisdiction has sufficient evidence of compliance and a qualifying inspection by an authorized third party.

“This is why keeping records matters,” Nikolin said. “If you have been maintaining the system properly, you want that history documented. If you have not looked at the system in years, finding that out months before a sale gives you much more room to solve a problem than finding it out days before closing.”

Septic Solutions has published How Real Estate Septic Inspections Protect Buyers and Sellers, a homeowner guide explaining how septic conditions can remain hidden even when plumbing appears to work normally, what a professional inspection can uncover, and why understanding the system before ownership changes can reduce surprises during a real estate transaction.

Homeowners planning to sell in 2027 are encouraged to check their local health jurisdiction’s requirements before scheduling work because counties may have their own approved inspectors, reporting forms, procedures, and additional requirements within the statewide framework.

About Septic Solutions LLC

Septic Solutions LLC provides septic pumping, inspections, installation, repair, maintenance, drainfield service, and 24/7 emergency response across King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. The company is based in Arlington and lists additional contact locations in Mill Creek, Redmond, and Mount Vernon. Septic Solutions advertises same-day septic pumping, free estimates, and extended workmanship and installation warranties. Homeowners can request an estimate through septicsolutionsllc.com.

Media Contact:

Art Nikolin, Operations Manager

Septic Solutions LLC

Arlington, Washington

Phone: (425) 553-3422

Email: Dispatch@septicsolutionsllc.com

Website: septicsolutionsllc.com