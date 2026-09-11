EXEED August NEV Share Surged 7.8 Percentage Points from July as Europe Presence Intensified

In August, EXEED’s diverse powertrain lineup—covering PHEV, REEV, and BEV—drove a 7.8 percentage-point month-on-month increase in its NEV sales share. Following a broad cross-continental, multi-market rollout in July, August saw the brand’s Eastern European relaunch, sponsorship at the Pride of Poland Arabian Horse Show, and participation in the UK’s CarFest. The full spectrum of EXEED’s electrified powertrains was showcased in a new wave of premium European settings, providing further momentum for the brand’s growing NEV performance.

Brand Elevation: A New Chapter in Eastern Europe with the ‘Premiere Night’

In August, EXEED held its first launch event in Eastern Europe following the brand refresh, officially introducing the tech-focused comfort sedan MX and the full-size flagship SUV ET8 to the local market. It was attended by over 300 media representatives, opinion leaders, and partners. Unlike a traditional new car launch, this event, themed as a “Premiere Night,” featured a red-carpet welcome, cinema-style reception, and specially produced films for each model – MX presented through an urban narrative that reflects modern style, and ET8 showcased with a British gentleman theme that highlights its flagship character. The event brought together automotive technology and cinematic art in a creative crossover. With the launch successfully completed, EXEED’s strategic focus in Eastern Europe has shifted from “product introduction” to “brand upgrading.”

Immersive Engagement: Expanding Across Diverse High-End Cultural Scenarios

At the same time, EXEED extended its premium lifestyle presence across Europe’s diverse cultural settings. In early August, EXEED appeared as the first new energy vehicle sponsor at the “Pride of Poland” Arabian Horse Show, bringing its design language and interior quality into this prestigious social event that blends tradition with contemporary aesthetics. This created more natural connections with local and international elite circles.

The RX PHEV was also on display at CarFest, the UK’s largest family fundraising event, from August 28 to 30. At this outdoor cultural gathering that brings together families, music, and creativity, guests experienced the RX PHEV’s modern luxury design, advanced new energy technology, and driving quality in the “Racing Zone.” Through engagement across multiple settings rather than single-point exposure, EXEED is steadily building a lasting premium brand image in Europe. Combined with the gradual rollout of its dealer network and localized service systems, EXEED’s European expansion is moving forward at a steady and clear pace.

From the “Premiere Night” in Eastern Europe, to the century-old horse fair in Poland, and to the automotive festival stage in the UK, EXEED delivered a cohesive brand story in August that went beyond product rollout to achieve a brand upgrade. Looking ahead to September, EXEED will continue to strengthen its global brand development, with a richer product lineup and more solid localized operations, as it writes the next chapter of its ongoing growth in the global premium new energy vehicle market.