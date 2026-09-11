Kiwi Offices Announces Small Office Model

Kiwi Offices has announced a continued focus on flexible, turnkey office space for small businesses, building on a real estate model developed in response to long-term changes in the Class B and Class C office market. The company, led by Founder and CEO Christopher Jerjian, provides private, furnished office suites in New Jersey for businesses that need autonomy, privacy, and practical pricing without the structure of traditional executive office or coworking arrangements. Prospective tenants and media may reach the company at +1 609 363 9800 or through the Kiwi Offices website .

A Response to a Changing Office Market

The Kiwi Offices management team previously operated Ibis Plaza, a large Class B office complex in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, New Jersey. During the 1980s and 1990s, properties in this category frequently attracted larger users, including companies seeking 50,000 to 100,000 square feet. Over time, typical lease sizes became smaller, and today a transaction of 5,000 to 10,000 square feet is often considered large within the same class of space.

This shift reflected a broader downsizing of office footprints, offshore staffing, and the growth of digital work. The COVID-19 pandemic then accelerated remote and hybrid work patterns, contributing to vacancies across older Class B and Class C properties. As leases expired, many office assets faced reduced valuations and were evaluated for conversion to multifamily housing, industrial uses, or other redevelopment plans.

Kiwi Offices developed its niche in this environment by focusing on the remaining demand for smaller, private office units. Rather than relying on large floorplate tenants, the company adapted vacant space into offices suited to professional service firms, solo operators, start-ups, and other small businesses that still need a physical workplace.

From Ibis Express Offices to Kiwi Offices

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the management team identified large vacancies as part of a sustained market trend. At Ibis Plaza, the team converted approximately 26,000 square feet of contiguous vacant space into a collection of smaller offices supported by shared amenities, including a break area and a conference room. The project was introduced as Ibis Express Offices in 2014.

Within about one year, the Ibis Express Offices project was fully leased. The result encouraged the team to apply the model in other locations. In 2015, the group purchased a dated medical building in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. By 2016, that property had been retrofitted and rebranded as Kiwi Offices, with a second-generation design that included smaller offices and two conference rooms.

In 2019, Kiwi Offices began a longer-term expansion plan by purchasing an abandoned medical building complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The site included two office buildings in disrepair and presented an opportunity to adapt obsolete space into a format designed for small office users. After pandemic-related delays, the Cherry Hill location opened on April 17, 2023.

Turnkey Offices With Privacy and Practical Terms

The Kiwi Offices model differs from more widely known office service categories. Executive office providers often offer offices with a broad menu of services and related fees. Coworking operators typically emphasize shared work areas, desk access, and community-based environments. Kiwi Offices is positioned between these models by offering private, ready-to-use office space with a focus on simplicity, independence, and cost control.

The company describes its approach as similar to a serviced furnished apartment, applied to commercial office space. Tenants can occupy private offices without the same upfront buildout considerations often associated with conventional office leasing. At the same time, the format preserves a clearer sense of personal workspace than many shared coworking concepts.

“Small businesses still need professional space, but many do not need large suites, long construction timelines, or a highly bundled service model,” said Christopher Jerjian, Founder and CEO of Kiwi Offices. “Our goal is to provide an office that is practical, private, and well priced, while allowing tenants to operate with the autonomy they expect from their own workplace.”

Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel Locations Support Regional Users

Kiwi Offices currently highlights locations in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel, serving small business users in southern and central New Jersey. The Cherry Hill East Building reflects a third-generation design, with a mix of approximately 50 offices in varying sizes. Some offices include interconnecting configurations that allow tenants to expand within the location as their needs change.

The company’s Facebook , X , and Instagram profiles provide location updates and brand information, while Christopher Jerjian’s LinkedIn profile offers additional background on the company’s leadership. Public feedback through Google reviews and related review links has also become part of the company’s online presence as small businesses evaluate workspace options.

The company’s emphasis on modest office sizes reflects practical demand within a market that has moved away from large traditional lease commitments. Flexible office users often include accountants, consultants, therapists, attorneys, administrative firms, contractors, and other professional service providers that require privacy, address credibility, and access to meeting space without occupying more square footage than necessary.

A Niche Built Around Small Business Requirements

Kiwi Offices is using its experience with older office assets to address a narrower segment of the commercial real estate market. The company’s approach recognizes that obsolete buildings may still serve a productive role when repositioned for smaller users. Instead of treating older office buildings only as candidates for redevelopment, Kiwi Offices has focused on adapting them for a category of tenant that remains active.

The company’s announcement comes as landlords, municipalities, and business owners continue to reassess the future of office properties. While hybrid work has reduced demand for certain traditional office formats, many small companies continue to seek accessible, professional spaces that support in-person meetings, focused work, and business identity. Kiwi Offices is positioning its model around that demand in New Jersey.

About Kiwi Offices

Kiwi Offices provides turnkey private office space for small businesses in New Jersey, with locations in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel. The company was developed by a management team with experience operating and repositioning Class B office properties, including the former Ibis Express Offices concept in Hamilton Township. Kiwi Offices focuses on flexible, furnished office suites, shared meeting resources, and practical workspace configurations for small business tenants seeking privacy and autonomy.

For inquiries, contact Kiwi Offices by email at cj@kiwioffices.com or by phone at +1 609 363 9800.