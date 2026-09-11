At Gillette Stadium, UGREEN Unveils HomeAgent and a More Unified Smart Home

The local-first ecosystem is designed to bring security, storage and control of compatible smart-home devices together, while Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez joins UGREEN as Global Brand Ambassador

UGREEN brought its Smart Living Launch Event to Gillette Stadium on Sept. 1, pairing an onstage presentation with home-style product displays inside the home of the New England Patriots. The company introduced HomeAgent, unveiled three new MagFlow chargers and named Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez its Global Brand Ambassador.

The setting made the event feel less like a conventional product briefing and more like a look at how technology fits into daily life. Gonzalez joined UGREEN as the company laid out a simple goal for HomeAgent: make a growing collection of cameras, smart devices, photos and files easier for families to manage without sending every task through a separate app or cloud service.

One Home Should Not Require a Stack of Apps

For many families, a smart home can still mean one app for cameras, another for lights and switches, a separate cloud subscription for recordings and yet another place for family photos. HomeAgent is UGREEN’s effort to bring those pieces together around a locally managed hub.

UGREEN HomeAgent combines local storage, on-device AI, smart-home security and control of supported devices. Files, photos, surveillance footage and device activity can be stored on HomeAgent without a monthly storage fee, helping families keep core household data on hardware they control.

Through Uliya, UGREEN’s voice assistant, users can give direct commands to supported devices, ask for live camera status or event history, and create voice notifications for events such as a package arriving or a baby crying. With Matter support, users can also coordinate multiple compatible devices across the home with a single voice request. Supported storage, security, file-management and smart-home functions can continue to work over the local network after setup, even if the internet connection drops. Account authentication, remote access, mobile push notifications, software updates and optional cloud-enabled services may still need connectivity.

HomeAgent also makes recorded camera footage easier to use. With supported cameras, local AI can recognize people, vehicles, pets and packages, summarize detected events and find clips through keyword searches. Instead of scrolling through a long timeline, a user could search for a person in a blue jacket or quickly locate a package-delivery clip.

HomeAgent also captures meaningful moments from live footage, identifies highlights in a user’s photo library, automatically creates highlight videos and displays them on UGREEN Gallery LCD Smart Frames.

Matter support brings compatible smart-home devices together for unified local control. Families can create custom automation scenes, while HomeAgent connects UGREEN’s own AIoT products and compatible third-party devices in one ecosystem.

Cameras, a Speaker and a Frame for Everyday Moments

The HomeAgent ecosystem starts with UGREEN HomeAgent HA100 for everyday local storage, smart security and essential smart-home control. UGREEN HomeAgent HA100 Pro adds faster connectivity and more computing power for supported advanced functions. UGREEN MasterAgent MA100, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Thor™ T5000, is designed for more demanding local AI tasks.

Three SynCare cameras cover different parts of the home. UGREEN SynCare Indoor Cam ID500 Pro is built for indoor monitoring. UGREEN SynCare PoE Cam OD600 Pro provides wired outdoor coverage, while UGREEN SynCare Battery Cam OD800 Pro uses a detachable battery and solar power for more flexible placement. When paired with HomeAgent, supported footage can be processed and stored locally.

UGREEN Smart Speaker for Uliya extends voice interaction beyond the room where HomeAgent sits, allowing families to play music and use supported voice controls around the home. UGREEN Gallery LCD Smart Frames display family photos and highlight videos surfaced through HomeAgent.

Together, the products show the consumer idea behind HomeAgent. A camera can help with security without leaving every recording in the cloud, a speaker can make supported controls easier to reach, and a frame can bring family photos out of storage and into the room. UGREEN’s aim is to make those experiences feel like parts of one home rather than separate technology projects.

Christian Gonzalez Brings the Patriots Connection to the Event

Gonzalez’s appointment as Global Brand Ambassador extends UGREEN’s relationship with the New England Patriots after the company became the team’s Official Tech Accessory Partner in April. His role will focus on how UGREEN technology can help families protect their homes, simplify daily routines and preserve meaningful moments.

“Just like UGREEN, I believe great technology should help people stay prepared, reach their potential, and bring their A-game in the moments that matter most,” Gonzalez said.

UGREEN will host product experience booths at four Patriots home games at Gillette Stadium during the football season, where fans can try products and enter giveaways. On Dec. 10, the company will host a citywide watch party across multiple Boston-area venues with product demonstrations and on-site purchase opportunities.

MagFlow Covers Charging at Home and on the Go

The event’s second product family focuses on three familiar charging situations. UGREEN MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W combines Qi2 25W charging with CryoPulse™ liquid-cooling technology and a display for power, battery and cooling status. UGREEN MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W charges an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods together, with active cooling and an ultra-quiet 15dB fan. UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W charges two devices and folds so the charger itself can double as a magnetic phone stand for travel, bedside or desktop use.

Price and Availability

Pre-orders for the UGREEN HomeAgent HA100, HA100 Pro and UGREEN MasterAgent MA100 will open on Sept. 3, 2026, through the UGREEN AIoT Official Store.

The official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will launch on Oct. 27, 2026.

Other announced AIoT accessories will be introduced as part of the Kickstarter campaign beginning on Oct. 27. During the pre-order period, customers can place a deposit starting from $50 on any of the three hubs to secure the Super Early Bird Price at 50% off.

All three MagFlow products are now available. UGREEN MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W is priced at $149.99 through the UGREEN official store and Amazon; UGREEN MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W is priced at $159.99 through the UGREEN official store and Amazon; and UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W is priced at $59.99 through the UGREEN official store and Amazon.