Trump Administration Removes Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

Carla Hayden made history by becoming the first woman and the first Black person to be Librarian of Congress. The White House has inexplicably pulled her from this critical post. She facilitated a number of advances in fostering public access to the Library of Congress over the course of her ten-year term. Now, this decision is made roughly a year and a half prior to the end of that term.

Hayden was sworn in as the Librarian of Congress in September 2016, becoming the 14th individual to hold the esteemed title. Under her leadership, the Library of Congress — home to more than 178 million items including books, photographs, musical instruments, even ancient artifacts — launched bold efforts to connect with rural communities. From the beginning, they wanted to make sure all Americans had access.

One notable event during her tenure occurred in 2022 when she allowed singer and flutist Lizzo to play President James Madison’s 200-year-old crystal flute during a concert in Washington, D.C. At the time, this moment was hailed as an example of Hayden’s commitment to marrying culture with access.

White House Removes Hayden Amid Criticism

The White House has officially notified Hayden of her removal, a move that has been heavily criticized by a number of congressional Democrats. They contend that her removal is part of a broader pattern seen under President Donald Trump. This unfortunate trend casts a dark shadow over books and further erodes access to critical information.

Indeed, Democratic leaders from President Biden on down have made their outrage known at the administration’s choice. Representative Hakeem Jeffries called it “a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock.” Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described the action as “the latest foray in his relentless campaign to dismantle the guardrails of our democracy and punish public servants who don’t bend to his every will.”

Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico lauded Hayden’s payback for work in the Library. He celebrated the impactful work she accomplished during her time at helm. He emphasized how she made “the Library of Congress to the people, with initiatives that reached into rural communities and made the Library accessible to all Americans, in person and online.”

A representative for the Library of Congress has been able to confirm Hayden’s removal, but they have not elaborated on the decision to part ways. Her term is due to run out in 2027. It remains to be seen who is going to fill their shoes and assume this critical function.

Author’s Opinion The removal of Carla Hayden from her position as Librarian of Congress is a deeply troubling move that undermines the progress she made in expanding public access to the Library. Her leadership, which prioritized inclusivity and cultural accessibility, was crucial for ensuring that the Library served all Americans, including those in rural communities. This decision appears politically motivated, reflecting a broader pattern of undermining public institutions and the value of information, history, and cultural preservation. It is a setback for the Library of Congress and for those who believed in her vision.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

