Apple Said to Be Developing Two Distinct Models of Smart Glasses

Apple is pushing forward the race to develop smart glasses. Now, they’re focused on the specialized chips that’ll power the new eyewear—and new Macs and AI servers. The company has in recent weeks apparently gotten fairly far along on these chips. Clearly, they don’t want to repeat history and ship these products with no functional first-party apps.

Sources are reporting that Apple is developing two different wearable form factors. One of the models will include augmented reality (AR). This expands on the company’s current implementation of AR tech in its Vision Pro headset. The second model does not include AR elements. This decision provides an alternative, simplified approach for users who prefer a more classic wearable experience.

Specialized Chips for AI Smart Glasses

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that’ll allow Apple to start mass production of these specialized chips. They hope to break ground by the end of 2027. There is still an outside chance that production starts could come sooner, though not before 2026. Apple’s smart glasses will likely be ready for market in a matter of just a few years. It’s an exciting time to be a tech enthusiast.

The new processor, which is still being finalized, shares features with the processor used for the Apple Watch. Apple took some steps to improve the core’s power efficiency and customize it for use in more compact devices. This new chip will be key to providing a clean usable user experience through the smart glasses. Apple has been working on leapfrog chips with the codenames Komodo (M6) and Borneo (M7). These chips will presumably enable lots of new things, such as deeper AI features possibly associated with Apple Intelligence.

So anyway, Apple is very focused on building AI smart glasses. This audacious move is a clear indication of their continuing battle plan to bring cutting edge technology to their handsets. The company’s aggressive push to develop the most specialized chips possible fits into the company’s wider plan of making wearables more powerful and useful with new technologies.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s push to develop AI-powered smart glasses is a bold and ambitious move that could redefine the wearable tech market. The company’s focus on developing specialized chips tailored for these devices suggests a serious commitment to ensuring high performance and seamless integration. While the race for cutting-edge wearable technology intensifies, Apple’s focus on AI and AR elements positions it as a leader in the next phase of personal technology. However, the challenge will be ensuring these devices offer true value and functionality to consumers beyond novelty, requiring a careful balance of innovation and user experience.

