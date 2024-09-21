Limited Stock of Huawei’s Mate XT Leaves Fans Disappointed on Launch Day

Huawei’s newly launched $2,800 Mate XT tri-foldable phone has left many of its loyal fans disappointed, as the device was not available for walk-in customers on its release day. The much-anticipated smartphone, which folds three ways like an accordion, was only available to customers who had pre-ordered, causing frustration at Huawei’s flagship store in Shenzhen and other locations across China.

Several Huawei fans, some of whom had queued overnight in anticipation, expressed dissatisfaction over the unclear availability of the Mate XT. A university student surnamed Ye, who had been waiting since the previous night, remarked, “They should have made it clear we can’t buy.” Similarly, another consumer, Guo, who had taken the day off from work to purchase the phone, described the experience as disappointing.

Huawei’s supply chain issues had been previously flagged by analysts, and the lack of clarity on how many devices were available only added to the frustrations. While the Mate XT has generated over 6.5 million pre-orders, it remains uncertain how many phones were produced or how many customers will receive theirs on launch day.

The Mate XT, priced at more than double the cost of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, was launched at the same time as Apple’s latest smartphone earlier this month. However, Apple is also facing challenges in China, particularly regarding its AI capabilities. The company has yet to announce an AI partner in China, and its Apple Intelligence software will only be available in Chinese next year.

While some Apple fans, like a customer surnamed Shi, were unfazed by the lack of AI in the iPhones, he found Huawei’s new foldable offering too expensive for the average consumer. “It’s not for ordinary customers,” he said, pointing to Huawei’s push into the premium market.

Despite its premium pricing and advanced features, Huawei’s ability to mass-produce the Mate XT remains a concern due to supply chain constraints. Analysts, including Amber Liu from Canalys, have noted that while the Mate XT represents a breakthrough in foldable technology, it may struggle to match the sales volume of its predecessor, the Mate X5, which sold 2.2 million units by the second quarter of this year.

The ongoing production issues with key components such as the panel, cover glass, and hinges may also limit the phone’s availability, according to Lori Chang, a senior analyst at Isaiah Research.

Featured Image courtesy of CNBC

