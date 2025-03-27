ASUENE USA Signs MoU with Pacific Summit Energy, a 100% Subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation on Mutual Customer Referrals and Joint Marketing in the U.S. Market.

ASUENE USA, the U.S. subsidiary of ASUENE Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pacific Summit Energy LLC (PSE), a 100% subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation and a U.S.-based trading and marketing company specializing in energy and environmental products. Through this partnership, we aim to expand our business in the U.S. decarbonization market by facilitating mutual customer referrals and joint marketing activities.

Background of the Partnership and MoU

ASUENE Inc. provides “ASUENE,” a cloud-based solution that enables companies to measure, reduce, disclose, and verify carbon emissions, supporting their journey toward decarbonization. With over 10,000 corporate clients in Japan, ASUENE holds a leading market share, particularly in the manufacturing sector, where it has built a strong customer base. Leveraging this success, the company is actively expanding its presence globally.

ASUENE USA, established in November 2023, has brought the “ASUENE” platform to the American market.

Pacific Summit Energy LLC (PSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, is a trading and marketing company specializing in natural gas, LNG, power, and environmental products including Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) in the US. Through its activities, PSE is contributing to both energy security and the advancement of sustainable solutions.

This partnership was established with the goal of providing comprehensive decarbonization solutions to customers by combining ASUENE’s extensive customer network with PSE’s expertise in providing REC solutions. As ASUENE specializes in large energy-consuming industries, such as manufacturing, and PSE focuses on the trading and marketing of RECs in the U.S. market, this collaboration enables us to offer more efficient and effective services.

Furthermore, through joint marketing initiatives, we aim to support a wider range of companies taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future.

Scope of the Partnership

Under this partnership, ASUENE USA will provide its cloud platform, “ASUENE,” which measures, reduces, discloses, and verifies carbon emissions to support businesses in their decarbonization efforts. PSE will support customers in achieving carbon neutrality goals by supplying RECs. Additionally, we will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives, including participating in industry exhibitions, hosting webinars, and offering corporate education programs to promote sustainable business practices. Through these activities, ASUENE USA and PSE aim to strengthen our competitiveness in the U.S. market, drive business growth, and enhance brand value.

For ASUENE, which aspires to be the global leader in decarbonization solutions, this partnership marks a significant milestone. By working together, ASUENE will unlock new business opportunities and accelerate its contribution to a more sustainable society.

About Pacific Summit Energy LLC

Company name: Pacific Summit Energy LLC (a 100% subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation)

Representative: President & Chairman Eijiro Nagao

WEB site: https://pacificsummitenergy.com/

About ASUENE USA

Company name: Asuene USA Inc. (a U.S. subsidiary of ASUENE Inc.)

Representative: CEO Kohei Nishiwada

WEB site: https://asuene.com/us