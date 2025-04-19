Figma Issues Cease-and-Desist Letter to Lovable Over ‘Dev Mode’ Term

Figma, one of the top design collaboration platforms, is going hard after folks pilfering their creativity. To this end, they recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lovable, a no-code AI startup. And of course, Figma got a trademark on the term “Dev Mode.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office made this official last year. This trademark specifically refers to a shortcut feature that Figma incorporated into their application, which is intended to help improve developer workflow.

Lovable has positioned itself as a competitor to Figma, highlighting on its homepage that designers can utilize its services “without tedious prototyping work in tools like Figma.” This consumer marketing strategy has been the source of some contention for Figma as the company has moved to trademark “Dev Mode.” A spokesperson for the design platform explained that this protects their trademark. They wrote that in order to become a public benefit corporation, Figma needs to do these things.

The Difference Between “Dev Mode” and “Developer Mode”

Figma’s trademark only extends to its specific use of the term “Dev Mode,” which is different from the more generic “developer mode.” The latter is indeed the gold standard and used by all popular software offerings including those from Apple, Google and Microsoft. These tech monopolies have built-in features called “developer mode.” In documentation and reference materials, it’s commonly informally known as “dev mode.”

Figma is one of the few bright spots in a competitive landscape. Unlike other big tech behemoths, it has not sent cease-and-desist letters for the use of similar language in other classes of goods and services. This decision continues a trend towards a more sophisticated understanding of trademark enforcement, concentrating mostly on actual competitors within the space occupied by designs.

Dylan Field, co-founder of Figma, emphasized the importance of providing users with efficient tools that help them not only start their projects but reach completion.

“You also want to give people a way to not just get started and prototype rapidly but also get to the finish line.” – Dylan Field

The problems extend beyond design. They reach into programming too, stressing the need for more efficient procedures in both spaces.

“That’s where the disconnect is, and not just for design, but also for code.” – Dylan Field

As Figma continues through this legal minefield, it steps into a broader conversation about the protection and creation of intellectual property rights in the tech sector. The company’s commitment to safeguarding its brand and trademark reflects its understanding of the competitive nature of digital design tools.

What The Author Thinks Figma’s aggressive stance in protecting its intellectual property rights through legal action is a necessary move to preserve the value of its brand in a highly competitive space. While its trademark claim on “Dev Mode” is certainly an important step, it also highlights the growing need for clear and defined boundaries in tech trademarks to foster innovation without stifling competition. The move could also serve as a precedent for how other tech companies approach their intellectual property in the future.

Featured image credit: Time

