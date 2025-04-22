Trump’s Plan to Reclassify Federal Employees Makes It Easier to Fire Them

U.S. President Donald Trump just dropped a bombshell on how we view the traditional, career government employee. He originally introduced this new category, the “schedule policy/career” category. This new classification is designed to make sure these employees are better able to live up to the president’s policy priorities. Trump leaked the news on social media, describing his administration’s plans to reform the civil service system.

The “schedule policy/career” designation classifies workers whose primary duty will be working on policy issues. This change is part of a larger push by the Trump administration to downsize and reorganize the federal workforce and operations. The federal government’s human resources agency is poised to do just that. These proposed sweeping changes will affect thousands of civil service employees in every department, bureau and division.

Shift Away from Traditional Civil Service Categories

This amendment represents a significant shift away from previous regulations that shape civil service categories. According to the administration, converting employees is a matter of focusing on the duties of the job. This move is intended to provide the president more strategic control over the administration’s policy priorities and better align personnel with the administration’s focus. Within the new framework, staff designated to the “schedule policy/career” category will assume a central role. From the very start, they’ll be working to develop, advance, and execute policy initiatives.

This newly announced classification represents a significant and unprecedented step in the government’s realignment of its workforce. Ultimately, the goal is to develop a more integrated system for promoting staff to roles that directly shape policy-making decisions. As a result, civil service employees could at some point be moved around or recategorized under the new rules.

The move comes amid ongoing, broad discussions across the country to reform a deeply dysfunctional civil service system. Critics have long decried its rigidity and lack of responsiveness to an emerging and shifting political landscape. The Trump administration envisions a system that allows them to replace and redirect their workforce more easily in line with executive priorities. They are hoping to do this by changing the definition of career civil servants.

What The Author Thinks Trump’s move to introduce a “schedule policy/career” category signals a shift in how federal employees are categorized and managed. While it aligns with his administration’s goals of streamlining government operations and promoting policy-driven roles, it risks undermining the established structure of civil service protections. This reform may allow for quicker adaptation to political priorities but could create a more unstable workforce vulnerable to political shifts, ultimately affecting the efficiency and integrity of government operations.

