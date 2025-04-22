DMR News

Netflix to Launch Advanced AI Search to Boost Content Discovery

ByYasmeeta Oon

Apr 22, 2025

Netflix is set to enhance its search functionality using artificial intelligence, aiming to improve how users discover new content. CEO Greg Peters discussed these developments during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, noting the implementation of “interactive search based on generative technologies.” This initiative is part of Netflix’s broader strategy to refine its discovery and recommendation processes, which are essential for attracting larger audiences to its service.

Revamping the User Experience

In response to a question from an analyst, Peters highlighted that while blockbuster titles draw significant attention, they account for only 1% of traffic, underscoring the importance of improving content discovery. Netflix has already begun testing its new AI-powered search capabilities with select customers in Australia and New Zealand, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this month.

The streaming giant is also overhauling its TV app’s homepage, a major update that hasn’t seen significant changes in over a decade. The new design aims to enhance the way show titles and descriptions are presented, with plans to deploy these changes more broadly later in the year.

Netflix reported a 12.5% increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching $10.54 billion, up from the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its content offering and improve user engagement through technological innovations.

What The Author Thinks

Netflix’s push towards AI-driven search capabilities marks a critical step in evolving its platform to meet the dynamic needs of its global audience. However, the success of these innovations will ultimately depend on their ability to not only enhance content discovery but also to seamlessly integrate with users’ viewing habits. As Netflix continues to navigate the competitive streaming landscape, these technological advancements could prove pivotal in maintaining its market leadership.

