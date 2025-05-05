Google Reportedly Displays Ads in Chats with Some Third-Party AI Chatbots

Google’s AdSense network has reportedly started showing ads within chats with certain third-party AI chatbots, according to a Bloomberg report. This feature began rolling out earlier this year after testing with AI search startups iAsk and Liner, as per anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that “AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences.” This indicates that Google is now enabling ad placement in AI-powered services that involve user interaction and conversation.

A Response to Growing AI Usage

The search giant’s move comes as it looks to capitalize on the growing popularity of AI chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity, which users increasingly turn to for web searches and answering queries. Google seems to be aiming to leverage its advertising network within this new and expanding field of AI-powered services.

Google, which has invested heavily in AI development, is likely seeking to maintain a competitive edge and offset the potential threat posed by these AI tools to its core search business. The company has made substantial advancements with its Gemini AI tools and large language models, regularly updating its AI capabilities. Last year, Google began displaying ads in AI Overviews, the AI-generated summaries it provides for certain search queries, signaling a broader strategy to integrate advertising into AI-driven experiences.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Author’s Opinion Google’s move to introduce ads into AI chatbot conversations raises concerns about user experience. While the company seeks new revenue opportunities, integrating ads into what is supposed to be a seamless, conversational interface could feel intrusive to users. If this trend continues, it may alienate users who turn to AI for quick, unfiltered responses, and could undermine trust in AI services that feel more like marketing tools than helpful assistants.

