Musk Defends His Work While Preparing to Wind Down at DOGE but Gives Vague Answers on the Future

Elon Musk, preparing to step back from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had a light-hearted request for the reporters assembled at the White House: before answering any questions, he wanted someone to tell him a joke.

Musk’s request, made in the Roosevelt Room on Wednesday, highlighted the quirky and unexpected presence of the world’s richest man at the highest levels of U.S. power. Over recent months, Musk’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce through DOGE have drawn both attention and backlash, including protests against his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

The Absurdity of DOGE’s Role in Government

Reflecting on his role and DOGE’s place in the U.S. government, Musk joked, “It is funny that we’ve got DOGE. Doesn’t the absurdity of that seem, like, are we in a simulation here or what’s going on?” He laughed, commenting on how DOGE began as a meme coin and expressing amazement at how far it has come.

Dressed in all black and missing the two hats he wore earlier at the Cabinet meeting, Musk acknowledged the intense backlash he has faced but defended DOGE’s work. However, his answers about the future of DOGE and his role within it were vague. Musk admitted that being “attacked relentlessly is not super fun,” and referred to instances where Tesla cars had been damaged or set on fire as a result of the controversy.

“I think we’ve been effective,” Musk said, “Not as effective as I’d like. But we’ve made progress.”

DOGE’s Challenges and Efforts

DOGE’s massive workforce cuts have been met with multiple lawsuits. Additionally, the department’s attempts to access sensitive government data, such as Social Security records, have raised legal concerns. This week, Democrats unveiled a tracker showing the federal funds DOGE has blocked, leading to a constitutional standoff between two branches of government.

Musk did not provide specifics on what he would do differently but acknowledged that DOGE’s goal to cut $1 trillion in spending has not yet been met. He estimated the cuts so far amount to $160 billion, noting the challenge in reaching the target.

“It’s sort of, how much pain is the Cabinet and the Congress willing to take?” Musk said. “It can be done, but it requires dealing with a lot of complaints.”

Clashes, Surveillance, and Future Leadership

Musk did not go into detail about his disagreements with Cabinet members but admitted that at times, there are differences, particularly with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also responded to concerns about surveillance, stating, “Don’t we already have a surveillance state?” Musk defended DOGE’s need to access data in its fight against fraud, claiming that reconciling improper payments is necessary for the government.

Musk also touched on some of the job restorations within the government, particularly for workers who were “accidentally let go” during DOGE’s operations.

When asked about the leadership of DOGE once he steps down, Musk responded, “DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism.” He gave ambiguous responses about his title as senior adviser, the future of DOGE, and when the department’s work would be completed, noting that he plans to reduce his time in Washington and maintain a “tiny” office on the second floor of the West Wing.

Focus on Military and Efficiency

Musk expressed that he had recommended more spending on hypersonic missiles and long-range drones instead of on crewed military systems. Additionally, Musk mentioned that DOGE is reviewing plans to improve the nation’s air traffic control system and software, with its primary goal being to stop wasteful and fraudulent spending.

What The Author Thinks Musk’s leadership of DOGE, marked by his quirky comments and ambiguous responses, leaves a lot of unanswered questions about the department’s long-term impact. While he has made some progress in cost-cutting, his vague answers about the future of DOGE and its effectiveness suggest a lack of clear strategy. It remains to be seen whether DOGE’s work will have a lasting positive impact on government efficiency or if it will be overshadowed by the controversies surrounding its methods.

Featured image credit: Heute

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR