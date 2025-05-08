Tesla surprised just about everyone when it recently took the wraps off a new variant of its hugely popular Model Y, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. This new addition to the family will give families a more affordable choice within the growing electric SUV market. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version is $44,990. It delivers on that promise, bringing in buyers looking for the right mix of performance and price.

The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant comes with one motor driving the rear axle. This design layout leads to a marginally less rapid acceleration than its AWD twin. For specific comparisons, the new model goes from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive version is available from $48,990 and provides noticeably faster acceleration. It has a staggering range of 357 miles on one charge.

Attractive Range and Affordability

Even with its marginally lower performance the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive still has a stellar range of 327 miles. That alone makes it an attractive option for many drivers, particularly those who value distance and efficiency. New customers looking to get their hands on a new Tesla can find the fastest route possible. The truck is in fact already out for delivery in three to five weeks.

You qualify for a full federal tax credit of $7,500. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is available. This reduces its effective cost to $37,490. This incentive is what makes it such an attractive option to budget-conscious consumers who want to make the switch to electric vehicles.

Tesla’s redesign of the Model Y has contributed to the vehicle’s growing popularity. It’s Stillwater’s appetite for innovation and continuing expansion of its product lineup that keeps it in pace with the varied demands of its customers. Tesla is known for their efforts to make electric vehicles more mainstream and broadly affordable. They’ve brought in the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant to double down on this mission.

What The Author Thinks Tesla’s decision to offer a more affordable option with the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y will undoubtedly appeal to budget-conscious buyers, especially given the tax credit and the impressive range it provides. This move demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible while maintaining high performance and efficiency.

Featured image credit: Heute

