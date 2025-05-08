Amazon developing AI-powered code generator tool

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is reportedly working on a new AI-powered code generation tool, codenamed “Kiro,” according to an exclusive report from Business Insider, which cited internal company documents.

Kiro will be capable of generating code in near real-time by using prompts and existing data to connect with AI agents. It is designed to work across both web and desktop apps and can also collaborate with third-party AI agents, providing enhanced flexibility.

Key Capabilities of Kiro

Kiro offers several features that make it a powerful tool for developers. It can generate code based on user input and pre-existing data. Additionally, it can create detailed technical design documents and even optimize code by flagging potential issues. These capabilities make it a promising solution for streamlining the coding process and improving efficiency.

Kiro isn’t AWS’s first foray into AI-driven development tools. The company also offers Q Developer, an AI-powered coding assistant similar to GitHub Copilot. AWS had initially planned to launch Kiro by the end of June, though these plans may have shifted.

The demand for AI-powered coding tools is increasing in the tech world. Anysphere, the maker of the Cursor coding assistant, has raised funds at a $9 billion valuation, and Windsurf, a competitor, is reportedly close to being acquired by OpenAI in a $3 billion deal.

Author’s Opinion The rapid development of AI-driven coding tools like Kiro represents a significant evolution in programming. If successful, Kiro could change how developers work, streamlining repetitive tasks and allowing more focus on strategic thinking and innovation. The convenience and efficiency AI tools offer are poised to make coding more accessible, possibly even enabling individuals with less technical expertise to create software.

Featured image credit: Needpix

Enjoyed this article? For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us on MSN.