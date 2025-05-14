Dreamwinds Announces Innovative Equine-Assisted Leadership & Team Building Programs in Tryon, North Carolina

Introducing Dreamwinds’ Groundbreaking Leadership and Team Building Programs in Tryon

Dreamwinds is proud to announce the launch of its innovative leadership and team-building programs in Tryon, North Carolina. By harnessing the power of horses, Dreamwinds offers companies, sports teams, and organizations a refreshing alternative to traditional training methods. Through hands-on experiences, participants can enhance leadership skills, improve team dynamics, and foster personal growth—no prior horse experience necessary.

Founded by Tracey Evans, a former corporate executive with an MBA and over 20 years of business experience, Dreamwinds has dedicated over a decade to developing programs that combine real-world learning opportunities with unique, transformative activities. These programs enable participants to gain a deeper understanding of their leadership styles, communication strategies, and behaviors, leading to both personal and professional growth.

“We are thrilled to introduce our programs to Tryon, where our stunning natural setting complements the authentic and honest feedback that participants receive from our horses through these activities,” said Tracey Evans, Founder of Dreamwinds. “Our programs are unlike any in the world. Horses provide honest, immediate feedback that forces reflection and self-improvement in ways no traditional classroom ever could.”

A Powerful Alternative to Traditional Leadership Development

At the heart of Dreamwinds’ leadership and team-building programs is the belief that horses, as non-judgmental beings, provide an unparalleled opportunity for personal and professional growth. Through ground-based activities—where no riding is involved—participants engage with horses in exercises designed to foster authentic leadership, teamwork, and self-awareness.

“Discovering that horses demand the type of leadership that I had always aspired to is what led me to focus on leadership development through horses when I transitioned from my corporate career. They teach you about the impact of your energy, your communication, and your presence—all the things that influence your effectiveness as a leader,” explains Tracey Evans. “The horse’s feedback is instant, honest, and impossible to ignore—making them some of the most effective leadership coaches you’ll ever meet.”

What Makes Dreamwinds Different from Traditional Programs

Dreamwinds’ programs stand out by offering a more immersive and impactful form of leadership and team development. Here’s what makes Dreamwinds unique:

Real-Time, Actionable Feedback: Unlike conventional programs that rely on theory and lengthy discussions, interactions with horses provide immediate, actionable feedback. Leaders and teams can see how their behaviors affect others and adjust accordingly, fostering lasting change in their leadership and teamwork approaches.

Experienced, Certified Facilitators: Dreamwinds is led by Tracey Evans, a former corporate executive with an MBA, who brings 20 years of corporate experience to every program. This practical knowledge allows facilitators to connect the horse interactions directly to real-world leadership challenges.

Fully Customizable Programs: Whether you’re looking for a quick team-building exercise or an immersive leadership retreat, Dreamwinds offers programs that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any group, from Fortune 500 companies to local sports teams or women’s leadership retreats.

Proven Success: Dreamwinds boasts a 100% satisfaction rate from hundreds of corporate and organizational clients, including industry giants like Coca-Cola, GSK Pharmaceuticals, and CIBC. This proven track record demonstrates the effectiveness of their transformative approach to leadership development.

Client Testimonials: Real-Life Impact

Dreamwinds’ programs have earned high praise from clients who have experienced firsthand the impact of equine-assisted leadership and team-building exercises.

Charlena Gaulin, a VP at CIBC, shared her experience:

“The Dreamwinds’ program was transformative. The horses provide immediate, non-judgmental feedback, which helped crystallize our learning in a way that was both personal and powerful. The ROI was not only immediate but sustainable. Even a year later, we still reference the lessons we learned and continue to grow as leaders.”

Susan Morrison, a CPA, praised the team-building program for its fun and engaging approach:

“I want to thank you and your team for a wonderful team-building experience. The entire group was impressed by how clear and engaging your program was. We had so much fun that I’m already planning our next event with Dreamwinds!”

Expanding Horizons: Corporate, Sports, and Women’s Retreats

Dreamwinds’ programs are designed to cater to various groups, from corporate teams to sports organizations. They offer fresh perspectives on team cohesion and leadership development, helping diverse teams grow in meaningful ways. In addition, Dreamwinds will launch its first Executive Women’s Retreat in Fall 2025, focusing on empowering women leaders to cultivate authentic leadership and collaboration in their professional environments.

These programs address the evolving needs of today’s workforce, providing valuable experiences that resonate with leaders and teams across industries.

Dreamwinds: Best Leadership Training in the USA of 2025

In recognition of its outstanding contribution to leadership development, Dreamwinds has been named Best Leadership Training in the USA of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights Dreamwinds’ groundbreaking approach to leadership training, which combines innovative, equine-assisted methods with years of corporate expertise.

Founded by Tracey Evans, Dreamwinds has successfully redefined leadership development by incorporating horses into its hands-on, ground-based training. Horses provide clear, immediate feedback—an element of leadership training that traditional classrooms simply cannot offer. Dreamwinds has worked with industry leaders such as Google, Coca-Cola, and GSK Pharmaceuticals, garnering high satisfaction rates and making a significant impact on both team cohesion and leadership effectiveness.

Tracey Evans, reflecting on the honor, shared, “Horses have taught me more about leadership in minutes than years of corporate training and an MBA ever could. They don’t care about your title—they respond to who you truly are, and people listen.”

About Dreamwinds

Dreamwinds, based in Tryon, North Carolina, is an award-winning Equine-Assisted Learning Centre that empowers individuals and teams through hands-on leadership and team-building programs. Founded by Tracey Evans in 2012, Dreamwinds has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, customizable experiences that promote lasting transformation for organizations around the world. Dreamwinds partners with industry leaders like Google, Cisco, and CIBC and has certified hundreds of EAL facilitators across the globe.

Media Contact

Tracey Evans

Founder, Dreamwinds

Email: tracey@dreamwinds.com

Website: www.dreamwinds.com

Facebook: Dreamwinds EAL

Instagram: @dreamwindseal

YouTube: Dreamwinds EAL