Putin Suggests Direct Peace Talks with Ukraine After Three Years of Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul, Turkey. The talks, he said, would aim to bring “a durable peace” and address the root causes of the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Putin’s announcement comes amid ongoing tension with the West, which has been supporting Ukraine. He emphasized that the goal of the talks was to reach a lasting peace, not just a temporary ceasefire for rearmament. “We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin said, adding that the talks could begin as early as Thursday in Istanbul.

Despite public and private pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and warnings from European powers, Putin has been reluctant to make significant concessions to end the conflict.

Challenges to Peace and the Role of Turkey

Putin said he would speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later on Sunday to discuss facilitating the peace talks. He suggested that these discussions could lead to a ceasefire, although he placed responsibility on Ukrainian authorities and their political backers for deciding whether to proceed with talks.

However, Putin dismissed recent demands from European powers for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, calling them “ultimatums”. He noted that Russia had previously proposed several ceasefire attempts, including a moratorium on energy strikes and a 72-hour truce during World War Two celebrations.

The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating temporary ceasefires. On May 8-10, a ceasefire was set in place, but violations were reported. Recently, Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Despite ongoing fighting, Putin indicated that talks could lead to “new truces” and the possibility of a sustainable ceasefire, suggesting that the goal is not simply temporary relief but a long-term solution to the conflict.

Conditions for Peace

Putin reiterated his previous stance on the conditions for peace. He stressed that Ukraine must officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims. Russia has also demanded that the U.S. recognize its control over these territories, although Moscow has said it does not oppose Ukraine’s aspirations to join the European Union.

Putin referenced a draft deal from 2022, in which Ukraine would agree to permanent neutrality in exchange for international security guarantees from the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council: the U.S., Russia, China, France, and Britain.

Putin maintained that “it was not Russia that broke off negotiations in 2022. It was Kyiv”, positioning Russia as the party open to negotiations.

Putin’s peace proposal comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated for ending the war, describing it as a “bloodbath” and calling for peace between the U.S. and Russia. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, European leaders, and Ukraine view the invasion as a territorial grab, with Biden reaffirming his commitment to defeating Russian forces.

Putin has framed the war as a pivotal moment in Russia’s relations with the West, highlighting what he views as NATO’s expansion and its encroachment on Moscow’s sphere of influence, particularly regarding Ukraine.

Author’s Opinion Putin’s proposal for direct peace talks could be seen as a diplomatic move to end the conflict, but it also feels like another stalling tactic. While he claims to want lasting peace, the terms he demands—such as Ukraine’s neutrality and withdrawal from its own territories—seem unlikely to be accepted. Given the past failures of ceasefire attempts and the ongoing violence, it’s hard to see this as a genuine step toward peace. The war has gone on for too long, and the stakes are too high for any meaningful compromise to come easily.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

