Trump Announces China Will Open Up to U.S. Businesses and Suspend Trade Barriers

In a significant move to reduce trade hostilities, U.S. president Donald Trump declared a major breakthrough. China has finally come to the table and is willing to roll back tariffs on U.S. goods from an astronomical 125% to a realistic 10%. In return, the U.S. agrees to reduce its collection of tariffs on China from the current average of 145% to 30%. The breakthrough deal came after three days of intensive high-level trade talks in Geneva, Switzerland. This agreement would suspend the majority of tariffs and trade obstacles for a 90-day period, beginning Wednesday.

The deal is a significant first step in calming the ever-pervasive trade war between the two countries. This conflict has faced significantly escalated tensions and retaliation in recent months. Following the agreement, Trump highlighted the significance of China’s commitment to “open up,” a move he believes will foster better trade relations.

Temporary Nature of the Deal Raises Concerns

Both parties conceded that the provisional nature of this deal allows space for worry. Twitter Tariff Trump has tweeted warning about tariffs. He warned that unless they reach a much broader long-term deal within 90 days, they might “increase substantially.” The stakes could not be higher, as both countries rely on one another for the majority of their imports and exports, respectively.

China has pledged to suspend or abolish non-tariff countermeasures on U.S. products that have taken effect since April 2. This action continues to show China’s desire to improve trade barriers. Even with the above progress, the U.S. will maintain its punitive 20% tariffs. These tariffs are linked to claims regarding China’s role in bringing fentanyl to America. Furthermore, tariffs on certain Chinese goods, such as steel and aluminum, will continue.

As yet, China hasn’t formally codified its pledges. He sounded hopeful about the prospects of the deal. He added, “They’ve agreed to open up China,” highlighting the most significant piece of news for U.S.-China relations from this trip.

Given the protracted negotiations, much of the attention now should turn to finalizing the details of this hard-fought agreement. As Trump pointed out, “We’ve got to get it papered,” highlighting the need for something written down to make sure promises are kept.

Author’s Opinion While the U.S.-China trade deal is a step in the right direction, the 90-day suspension of tariffs only provides temporary relief. The provisional nature of the deal leaves room for uncertainty, and the real challenge will be turning these agreements into a permanent resolution. Both sides have much to prove in finalizing the details of this hard-won agreement, and only time will tell if long-term trade peace can be achieved.

Featured image credit: Roboflow Universe

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.