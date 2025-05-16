Apple Adds Eye Scrolling Feature to visionOS 3, Reports Say Hand Gestures No Longer Needed

Apple’s Vision Pro has garnered universal praise for its incredible capabilities and features. In many ways, it has lived up to the hype and become a revolutionary force in technology. This headset revolutionarily blends augmented reality with virtual reality, creating an all-in-one platform. It’s poised to set new industry standards in mixed reality game-changing capabilities. Apple’s already preparing developers for the imminent arrival of visionOS 3. They’re said to be piloting a new, disruptive “eye scrolling” function that will increase user engagement.

The Vision Pro’s eye tracking capabilities have already wowed users, enabling it to deliver an even more intuitive navigation within applications. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that this scrolling by eye feature will let people browse through apps on their home page. Even more impressively, they’ll be able to accomplish all of this using nothing but their eyes. This latest trend is indicative of how Apple continues to challenge the conventions of how users interact with tech.

Revolutionary Technology

Since its introduction, the Apple Vision Pro has been hailed as one of the most revolutionary technologies released in recent years. As the crossover device between augmented and virtual reality, this game-changing device has raised expectations for the entire tech ecosystem. The high-definition display makes every interaction mesmerizing, and spectacular photorealistic content leaps off the screen with vibrancy and detail.

AI has already changed entertainment and gaming on Apple’s Vision Pro, but it’s proving to be a game-changer for professional industries. For example, a surgeon in Brazil was recently able to use the Vision Pro as an assistant for a shoulder arthroscopy operation. This drug application represents an important demonstration of the device’s medical potential, further entrenching its place as an invaluable tool.

Eye Scrolling Feature

The long awaited eye scrolling feature is now being tested as a part of the visionOS 3 update. This unique functionality makes it possible to streamline navigation, for example, by enabling users to scroll infinitely through applications just by moving their eyes. That feature despite any nitpicks or dock related concerns is a huge step towards a better user interface, making interactions with the console more fluid and efficient.

While the Apple Vision Pro is an amazing step forward, Apple promises to keep pushing boundaries for a more immersive user experience. With this eye tracking technology, users will be in control. Most importantly, it will make accessing information and controlling applications that will improve their quality of life more intuitive for them.

As we prepare for visionOS 3 to be released, Apple is doubling down on their current features. Simultaneously, they are leading the charge with revolutionary functionality that might drastically change the way users interact with mixed reality. The eye scrolling feature is just one cool innovation from this update.

Author’s Opinion Apple continues to impress with its technological innovations, especially with the Vision Pro. The introduction of eye scrolling, in particular, is a huge leap forward in how we will interact with augmented and virtual reality. However, while the Vision Pro is a promising product, the real challenge will be ensuring its accessibility and usability on a broader scale.

Featured image credit: Budiey via Flickr

