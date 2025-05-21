Qualcomm Launches Data Center Processors That Connect with Nvidia Chips

Industry giant Qualcomm recently released big ideas to cement its seat at the head of the tech table. They’ve even just announced a new suite of data center processors specifically designed to power artificial intelligence (AI) applications. CEO Cristiano Amon pegged the announcement to a keynote address during Computex in Taipei, Taiwan. Specifically, he lauded Qualcomm’s efforts to cement its dominance in markets usually dominated by other technology titans—with Intel on the PC side.

Expanding Snapdragon X Series in Personal Computing

We’re pleased to share that Qualcomm just announced a great milestone. More than 85 PC designs leveraging its Snapdragon X Series chips are already commercially available or in the pipeline. Qualcomm launched these chips in early 2023. They represent the latest step in the company’s efforts to break into an increasingly key personal computing market that Intel has historically controlled. Under Amon’s leadership, the company has expanded its product portfolio beyond auto-centric offerings. It has grown beyond mobile devices to automotive chips and now into data center solutions.

Qualcomm’s first foray into data centers appears to be a joint venture with Saudi Arabia-based AI company Humain. The two companies only recently signed a memorandum of understanding. They will collaborate on creating compliant data centers that harness the power of Qualcomm’s industry-leading technology. This partnership aligns with the growing trend of U.S. tech companies forging alliances in the Middle East, particularly as countries like Saudi Arabia look to expand their technological capabilities.

Next- Gen AI Data Center Processors and Nvidia Integration

The next generation of data center processors are purpose-built to enable AI workloads. They’ll plug right into Nvidia’s chips. This integration will boost the performance while improving efficiency of AI-driven workloads across data center landscapes. Qualcomm’s 2021 acquisition of the startup Nuvia turbocharged their, and Qualcomm’s own, efforts to build their own proprietary processors. Nuvia has deep experience in designing high performance processors based on Arm architectures. Retaining that expertise is crucial in Qualcomm’s plans to provide competitive data center CPUs.

Qualcomm’s move into the data center market is timely given the current demand for AI processing power. Companies across various sectors are increasingly relying on robust computing capabilities to manage their data and enhance their AI applications. Qualcomm’s new initiative is well positioned to both fill this demand and take advantage of the burgeoning trend towards AI technologies and solutions.

Additionally, Qualcomm is expected to introduce another new PC chip at its annual summit in September. This near-future joint announcement should further reinforce Qualcomm’s development of a stronghold in the PC-influenced market. This will demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation in this cutthroat set of markets.

With Amon at the helm, Qualcomm has smartly pivoted through multiple market transitions. The company has certainly proved itself as a growing juggernaut across several industries. The company’s move into automotive chips is further evidence of the company’s versatility and forward-thinking philosophy. By venturing into data centers and enhancing its PC chip offerings, Qualcomm aims to solidify its leadership position in the technology industry.

Author’s Opinion Qualcomm’s strategic expansion into AI-focused data center processors and its partnerships signal a clear intent to challenge long-standing market leaders and capture emerging growth areas. The company’s ability to leverage acquisitions like Nuvia and to integrate with established platforms like Nvidia demonstrates a pragmatic approach that balances innovation with market realities. This diversified focus, paired with strong leadership, positions Qualcomm well to remain a key player as AI technologies continue to shape the future of computing.

Featured image credit: Will Buckner via Flickr

