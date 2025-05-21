Smarter AI-Powered Siri Won’t Debut at WWDC 2025

Apple Inc. is facing significant challenges in making its voice assistant, Siri, better. The company grossly miscalculated the importance of generative AI within consumer technology. We know the tech industry is changing quickly. This blind spot has prevented Apple, and consequently Siri, from releasing a truly smarter and more capable Siri, one onboarded by advanced language models (LLMs) and onscreen sentience.

The major changes for Siri that many have hoped for could finally come at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). According to industry analysts, Apple is set to announce only minor improvements to the voice assistant, even after boasting last year that it would make big changes. As noted by highly respected technology journalist and Apple expert Mark Gurman, the extensive delay with Siri’s development demonstrates the retail failure.

“Significant upgrades to Siri—including the ones promised nearly a year ago—are unlikely to be discussed much and are still months away from shipping.” – Mark Gurman

Internal Efforts on LLM Siri Development

According to internal Apple communications accessed by The Verge, Apple is working on a Siri-specific LLM, internally codenamed “LLM Siri.” This new framework will hopefully solve these overarching infrastructural problems that have long haunted the voice assistant. The timing for the rollout is still up in the air adding fuel to the fire of doubt about Apple’s advancement.

Apple is still focused on Siri’s continued operational excellence, keeping up with the competition. The leadership team is reportedly focused on integrating advanced AI technologies but has struggled to keep pace with competitors in the market. The slow progress on “LLM Siri” indicates that Apple may need to reevaluate its strategies to capitalize on generative AI’s potential.

WWDC 2025 will focus on thrilling UI upgrades within all of Apple’s major product categories. This year, improvements to Siri could be overshadowed. The company has some major headwinds at the moment. Consequently, every other innovation will steal the show as too many advances to voice assistants go unnoticed.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s hesitation to fully embrace and rapidly deploy generative AI in Siri reveals a missed opportunity in the fast-evolving voice assistant market. While maintaining operational stability is important, without bold innovation Apple risks falling behind competitors who are capitalizing on AI breakthroughs. To remain relevant, Apple must accelerate its efforts and rethink its approach to Siri’s evolution.

Featured image credit: Heute

