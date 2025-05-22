DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Meet Introduces Real-Time Speech Translation Feature

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 22, 2025

Google Meet Introduces Real-Time Speech Translation Feature

At Google I/O 2025, Google unveiled a new feature for Google Meet: real-time speech translation. Powered by a large language audio model from Google DeepMind, the feature enables natural, seamless conversations between individuals who speak different languages, the company said.

How It Works

The speech translation tool translates spoken words into the listener’s preferred language in real time. It preserves the speaker’s voice, tone, and expressions during the translation process. This allows for a more fluid and authentic exchange of ideas across language barriers.

Google highlighted a few use cases for the new feature. For example, it could help English-speaking grandchildren communicate with their Spanish-speaking grandparents, or facilitate real-time communication among global teams in multinational companies.

Low Latency for Smooth Conversations

The company promises low latency for the feature, making it possible for multiple participants to chat in real time—a capability that has previously been unavailable. When the person on the other side speaks, you’ll hear their original voice faintly, with the translated speech superimposed.

Starting Tuesday, the speech translation feature will be available to Google’s consumer AI subscribers in beta. Initially, it will support English and Spanish, with more languages—including Italian, German, and Portuguese—coming soon. Google also plans to expand the feature for businesses, with early testing expected for Workspace customers later this year.

What The Author Thinks

The introduction of real-time speech translation in Google Meet is a game-changer for both personal and professional communication. By allowing natural conversations across language barriers, this feature brings a sense of inclusivity that could make global communication feel more personal and efficient. While the technology still needs to be refined, particularly in terms of accuracy for more nuanced conversations, it’s a major step toward breaking down language barriers that have traditionally hindered seamless global interaction. If implemented well, it could revolutionize everything from remote work to international relations.

Featured image credit: Tom’s Guide

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Jet 7 Academy Named Best Flight School on the East Coast for 2025
May 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google’s AI Mode Is Set to Transform Everyone’s Search Experience
May 22, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump Pushes Republicans to Support His ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill
May 22, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801