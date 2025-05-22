Google Meet Introduces Real-Time Speech Translation Feature

At Google I/O 2025, Google unveiled a new feature for Google Meet: real-time speech translation. Powered by a large language audio model from Google DeepMind, the feature enables natural, seamless conversations between individuals who speak different languages, the company said.

How It Works

The speech translation tool translates spoken words into the listener’s preferred language in real time. It preserves the speaker’s voice, tone, and expressions during the translation process. This allows for a more fluid and authentic exchange of ideas across language barriers.

Google highlighted a few use cases for the new feature. For example, it could help English-speaking grandchildren communicate with their Spanish-speaking grandparents, or facilitate real-time communication among global teams in multinational companies.

Low Latency for Smooth Conversations

The company promises low latency for the feature, making it possible for multiple participants to chat in real time—a capability that has previously been unavailable. When the person on the other side speaks, you’ll hear their original voice faintly, with the translated speech superimposed.

Starting Tuesday, the speech translation feature will be available to Google’s consumer AI subscribers in beta. Initially, it will support English and Spanish, with more languages—including Italian, German, and Portuguese—coming soon. Google also plans to expand the feature for businesses, with early testing expected for Workspace customers later this year.

What The Author Thinks The introduction of real-time speech translation in Google Meet is a game-changer for both personal and professional communication. By allowing natural conversations across language barriers, this feature brings a sense of inclusivity that could make global communication feel more personal and efficient. While the technology still needs to be refined, particularly in terms of accuracy for more nuanced conversations, it’s a major step toward breaking down language barriers that have traditionally hindered seamless global interaction. If implemented well, it could revolutionize everything from remote work to international relations.

Featured image credit: Tom’s Guide

