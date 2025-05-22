Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Robotaxis Will Hit Austin Streets in June

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company will debut its robotaxi service on the streets of Austin, Texas, by the end of June. Following Austin, Musk said Tesla plans to expand the service to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Initial Launch and Fleet Expansion

The service will start with about 10 robotaxis operating in Austin and aims to rapidly scale up to thousands if the launch proceeds without incidents. Musk stressed the need to begin small and build confidence before expanding the fleet.

Tesla’s robotaxis will be Model Y vehicles equipped with the upcoming Full Self-Driving (FSD) Unsupervised software. Musk said the vehicles will be geofenced to specific areas initially and will not have human safety drivers inside. Instead, Tesla employees will monitor the fleet remotely.

Tesla’s Approach vs. Competitors

Musk claims Tesla’s camera- and AI-based system is a more scalable and cost-effective solution than competitors like Waymo, which use lidar and radar sensors. He argued that artificial intelligence, neural networks, and cameras are the best fit for road systems.

Musk addressed Tesla’s recent 20% drop in EV sales, attributing it to factory retooling for a refreshed Model Y. Despite political controversies linked to his involvement with President Trump and actions in Washington, Musk remains confident about demand and Tesla’s future.

At the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to lead Tesla for the next five years, highlighting his focus despite his roles at SpaceX and xAI.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s robotaxi vision is ambitious and exciting, but achieving fully autonomous, widely deployed robotaxis will require overcoming significant technical and regulatory hurdles. Musk’s aggressive timelines may be optimistic, but Tesla’s ongoing innovations keep the industry watching closely. The next few years will be critical in proving whether Tesla can turn this vision into a practical reality.

