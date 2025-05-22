DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Robotaxis Will Hit Austin Streets in June

ByHilary Ong

May 22, 2025

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Robotaxis Will Hit Austin Streets in June

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company will debut its robotaxi service on the streets of Austin, Texas, by the end of June. Following Austin, Musk said Tesla plans to expand the service to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Initial Launch and Fleet Expansion

The service will start with about 10 robotaxis operating in Austin and aims to rapidly scale up to thousands if the launch proceeds without incidents. Musk stressed the need to begin small and build confidence before expanding the fleet.

Tesla’s robotaxis will be Model Y vehicles equipped with the upcoming Full Self-Driving (FSD) Unsupervised software. Musk said the vehicles will be geofenced to specific areas initially and will not have human safety drivers inside. Instead, Tesla employees will monitor the fleet remotely.

Tesla’s Approach vs. Competitors

Musk claims Tesla’s camera- and AI-based system is a more scalable and cost-effective solution than competitors like Waymo, which use lidar and radar sensors. He argued that artificial intelligence, neural networks, and cameras are the best fit for road systems.

Musk addressed Tesla’s recent 20% drop in EV sales, attributing it to factory retooling for a refreshed Model Y. Despite political controversies linked to his involvement with President Trump and actions in Washington, Musk remains confident about demand and Tesla’s future.

At the Bloomberg Qatar Economic Forum, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to lead Tesla for the next five years, highlighting his focus despite his roles at SpaceX and xAI.

Author’s Opinion

Tesla’s robotaxi vision is ambitious and exciting, but achieving fully autonomous, widely deployed robotaxis will require overcoming significant technical and regulatory hurdles. Musk’s aggressive timelines may be optimistic, but Tesla’s ongoing innovations keep the industry watching closely. The next few years will be critical in proving whether Tesla can turn this vision into a practical reality.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Jet 7 Academy Named Best Flight School on the East Coast for 2025
May 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google’s AI Mode Is Set to Transform Everyone’s Search Experience
May 22, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump Pushes Republicans to Support His ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill
May 22, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801