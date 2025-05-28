DMR News

Apple’s Smart Home Hub Set for 2025 Launch With Affordable Model

May 28, 2025

Rumors about Apple’s entry into the smart home technology space have been circulating for years, and recent reports indicate that a smart home hub could finally arrive as soon as this year. This device is expected to enhance the smart home experience, starting with a “lower-end version” that will serve as a foundation for future, more advanced releases.

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple is planning a significant launch later this year — its first major foray into first-party smart home technology. Though previously expected to be delayed due to Apple’s focus on improving Siri, Gurman now suggests the release is on a faster timeline than initially reported.

This initial version of the hub is described as an entry-level device, potentially lacking “bolder features” as Apple aims to meet a near-term launch window.

Future Plans Include Robotic Arm Version

Beyond the upcoming basic model, Apple reportedly plans a more advanced smart home hub featuring a robotic arm with a display. This device could move around a user’s desk, providing hands-free interaction and more dynamic functionality. The robotic arm model is expected to arrive a year or two after the launch of the simpler version.

For over two years, leaks and reports have pointed to Apple working on smart home devices to deepen user control over their connected environments. The rumored devices include a HomePod-like speaker with an iPad-style touchscreen and the more sophisticated robotic arm.

All these products are expected to run on homeOS, a new operating system designed specifically for Apple’s smart home ecosystem. However, there have been indications that delays might affect these plans as Apple prioritizes other projects.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s decision to start with a lower-end smart home hub before rolling out more advanced models suggests a cautious but thoughtful approach. Rather than rushing a fully loaded device, they are building a foundation that could evolve naturally with user feedback and technological advances. This phased strategy might help Apple avoid the pitfalls that other companies face when launching ambitious new hardware too quickly.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

