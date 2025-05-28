Tesla’s European Sales Drop 50 Percent as Backlash Against Musk Grows

Tesla’s sales across 32 European countries fell by nearly 50% in April, dropping from 14,228 units in April 2023 to just 7,261 this year. This decline contrasts sharply with the overall electric vehicle market, which grew by about 28% during the same period, according to data released Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

While Tesla’s sales suffered, sales of battery-electric vehicles from other manufacturers increased, even as gasoline and diesel vehicle sales continued to decline. The data includes figures from the European Union’s 27 member countries and five other nations outside the bloc, confirming earlier reports from Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark that pointed to a collapse in Tesla sales.

Factors Behind Tesla’s Decline

The drop in Tesla sales is partly attributed to consumer backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s far-right political views, which have sparked protests and boycotts in Europe. Additionally, Tesla faces challenges such as an aging vehicle lineup, intensified competition from lower-priced Chinese electric vehicle brands, and recent production halts.

For example, SAIC, a Chinese automaker that owns brands like the UK-based MG known for affordable EVs, saw its European sales surge 54% in April. Tesla’s production was also impacted this year by factory shutdowns for Model Y upgrades, affecting supply.

From January through April, Tesla’s European sales dropped roughly 39% to 61,320 units. During the same period, the broader European auto market showed little change in total sales, suggesting Tesla’s struggles are specific to the brand rather than the market.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s significant sales decline in Europe reflects more than just political backlash; it highlights the urgent need for product innovation and strategic repositioning. With aggressive competition from affordable Chinese EV brands and a maturing product lineup, Tesla can no longer rely solely on its brand reputation. The company needs to refresh its offerings and adopt a more neutral public image to win back skeptical customers and compete effectively in Europe’s rapidly evolving EV market.

Featured image credit: yupicard via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.