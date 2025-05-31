KFC Plans to Create 7,000 Jobs in UK and Ireland Expansion

KFC has unveiled plans to create 7,000 new jobs across the UK and Ireland as competition in the fast-food chicken market heats up, with rivals like Wingstop making significant inroads. The company is investing nearly £1.5 billion over five years, focusing on new restaurant openings in key regions such as Ireland and northwest England—where KFC first launched in the UK 60 years ago, starting with Preston.

The UK and Irish markets see billions spent annually on fried chicken. KFC’s rivals, including Popeyes, which famously catered Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s wedding in 2009, are rapidly expanding their presence. Popeyes now operates 65 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, adding 33 new locations last year.

Wingstop, another growing American brand, has around 57 franchised outlets in the UK and plans to open 20 more. Meanwhile, newcomer Dave’s Hot Chicken, backed by Drake and Samuel L. Jackson, debuted in London last year with ambitious plans to open 60 additional stores across the region.

Job Creation and Supply Chain Investments

The new jobs will include servers, kitchen staff, and managers. KFC is also strengthening its supply chain partnerships with longstanding suppliers such as Pilgrim’s Europe in Warwick and McCormick in Buckinghamshire, which produces KFC’s signature gravy.

Currently, KFC operates over 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland, most of which are run by franchisees. The investment plan includes nearly £500 million to open 500 new sites and refurbish existing outlets.

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK & Ireland, expressed confidence in recruiting despite rising labour costs. The fast-food sector remains a popular entry point for young workers. Between January and March, around 923,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in education, employment, or training (NEET), according to the Office for National Statistics, though this number is gradually falling.

KFC receives roughly half a million job applications annually and promotes about 2,000 employees internally each year. However, Swain acknowledged recent wage and National Insurance increases as “challenging,” noting that the recent hike was larger than expected, impacting labour expenses significantly.

Author’s Opinion Creating thousands of jobs and investing heavily in expansion shows KFC’s commitment to maintaining its leadership in the UK and Irish fast-food market. However, rising labour costs and economic pressures mean the company must balance growth with efficiency. KFC’s ability to attract and retain staff through internal promotions and large applicant volumes will be crucial. This expansion signals confidence but also underscores challenges faced by fast-food chains operating in today’s cost-sensitive environment.

Featured image credit: Rawpixel

